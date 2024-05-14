Who Is Billy Joel's Wife, Alexis Roderick? Everything To Know About The Music Icon's Partner

Iconic musician Billy Joel and Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch alum Alexis Roderick, who is 33 years his junior, have been together since 2009. Joel married his wife in 2015 and shares daughters, Della and Remy. Joel was previously married to supermodel Christie Brinkley, TV food critic Katie Lee, and 'Just the Way You Are' muse, Elizabeth Weber, while Andrew Cuomo presided over his wedding to Roderick.

When Joel met Roderick, nobody thought the relationship would survive because Joel already had a series of failed marriages prior to her. However, they are still going strong today. The couple confirmed their relationship in 2010 after being spotted out together on numerous occasions. Sources reveal that the duo met in a restaurant near Morgan Stanley, where Roderick worked at the time.et's take a minute and find out more details about the musician's wife

1. How did the duo first meet?

Billy Joel and Roderick were each with their groups of friends at a restaurant in Huntington, New York in 2009. Unable to take his eyes off her, Joel walked over, introduced himself, and left Roderick's table with her phone number. At the end of his meal, Joel called Roderick, who was still sitting across from the woman, and asked if she could drive him home. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

However, despite his confidence in the restaurant, Roderick wasn't immediately smitten. In fact, Roderick drove him to his place after their first meeting and Joel offered to play her a piano piece, but she declined.

"It was like he couldn't not be 'Billy Joel' at that moment," Roderick told the New Yorker.

Joel played a piece by Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninoff on his grand piano, a move he picked up from the 1955 romantic comedy The Seven Year Itch. The duo started dating soon after and Roderick moved into Joel's Centre Island home.

2. She married Billy Joel in 2015 in a surprise wedding

After six years of dating, Joel and Roderick tied the knot in a surprise wedding at Joel's Oyster Bay estate on Long Island on July 4, 2015. Friends and family of the couple were gathered for the American Independence Day celebrations on July 4, but they were treated to a massive surprise. Joel's daughter, Alexa, gave the wedding speech, and his longtime friend, former governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, acted as the officiant.

Roderick, who apparently was pregnant with their first child at the time, wore a strapless ivory beaded gown. The couple curated a decadent menu for their big day, and the night was capped off with sky lanterns and fireworks.

3. Alexis Roderick is on good terms with Joel's ex-wives

Who said exes cannot be friends? Roderick is for sure! In fact, Joel's second wife, Brinkley, offered her best wishes to the couple following their surprise wedding.

"Congratulations to the glowing bride and groom. And to my daughter, Alexa, who has a wonderful friend in Alexis! Wishing the growing family every happiness!" the model wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the bride and groom.

Cookbook author Katie Lee, Joel's third wife, also had nice things to say about the couple and their growing family.

In 2015, she told Extra, "I am genuinely delighted for them. He is a wonderful person who unquestionably merits all the joy in the world. And he is an exceptional father, so I am profoundly happy."

Advertisement

4. Joel named his boat after his wife

The Talented Musician In his spare time, Joel, a talented musician, enjoys designing and collecting recreational lobster boats.Out of his most favorite boats are the Vendetta, a 57-foot powerboat, and a dwarf lobster boat that he named Oyster Babe, a name he came up with after Roderick.

She, on the other hand, expressed her heartfelt gratitude for everything he had done for her, including the generous gift of a five-acre horse ranch in Wellington, Florida—a renowned equestrian community.

5. More details about the couple

Roderick has supported her husband's career, and Joel recently celebrated a major milestone when he played the 100th show of his Madison Square Garden residency. Moreover, the couple are parents of two daughters, Della Rose and Remy Anne. Della was born on Aug. 12, 2015. Meanwhile, Roderick is a former executive at Morgan Stanley, but she left the industry shortly before marrying Joel in 2015.