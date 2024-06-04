Who Is Bobby Shmurda? All About Rapper As He Claims American DSP Doesn't Allow His Work On Playlists For Not Wearing Nail Paint

Embracing some trends such as painting his nails could have accelerated Bobby Shmurda’s music career, as per the Shmoney Dance trendsetter. His last mixtape Shmurdagotcash dropped in 2022. Recently, the Miami-born rapper expressed his hard feelings regarding his music being blackballed by the American DSP via an Instagram post.

Who is Bobby Shmurda?

For nearly two years now he has been taking a break from his music career. His personal project was a mixtape called Shmurdagotcash. He recently spoke to his fans on social media, indicating a possible return.

In addition to working with Taylor-Lemire on On Something to introduce fans to 'venture rap', Shmurda has teamed up with Eli Taylor-Lemire for the same song with its music video being released on May 10, 2024. It talks about his business initiatives as a venture capitalist.

Shmurda's debut album with Epic Records signee Shmurda's debut album was scheduled to be release in 2016 but that got scrapped due to his imprisonment. Later on, he got a feature on 6ix9ine's single Stoopid that successfully peaked at number 25 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Bobby Shmurda's rant on social media

The artist previously accused an ex business partner of a damaging “propaganda campaign.”

Shmurda posted an Instagram reel featuring Meek Mill’s #RapTherapy freestyle. He just singled out a part of the intro monologue, saying, “These are propaganda campaigns. They’ll pay like 1k people to go online and just post negative things because they know that if that one thing, if it was discovered what it’ll really do, it’s gonna offset their profits." He also wrote in the caption that the entertainment industry often resorts to such tricks for marketing purposes.

This may be related to an incident at a London club recently. However, Bobby was only able to perform for a few minutes before being interrupted. Shmurda had altercations with club promoters before finally spitting on one customer while his team showed up. Nevertheless, nobody reported it further as the event continued. Whether or not this incident falls under the broader propaganda campaign mentioned by Shmurda is unclear.

On Sunday, June 2, the Brooklyn rapper shared a picture of his unpainted nails on Instagram, expressing annoyance with fans’ request for new songs.

"Stop asking me to drop music American DSP and music blogs which they owned as well don’t allow real Bodman on playlists because I don’t paint my fingers," the 29-year-old wrote on his Instagram. He further added, "So it’s pointless so until something is done with the people who own, runs, and manages these platforms."

In this post made on social media, he claimed that the music industry is biased towards people who are involved in androgynous activities and this has locked him out from playlists. This incited mixed reactions from fans, while some are supporting him asking everyone to pay attention and understand what he is trying to say, others are openly criticizing him.

