Who is Bradon Sklenar Supporting in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Feud? Here’s What the Actor Revealed

Brandon Sklenar has spoken up about the ongoing legal battle between his It Ends With Us co-stars, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. While making an appearance on CBS Mornings, the actor chatted with Gayle King, who asked Sklenar to pick a side amid the cases filed by both parties.

Earlier, the actor, who played Atlas in the adapted movie, showed his support for the mother of four on social media. The Midway star shared screenshots of an online headline and posted them on his Instagram story.

During his conversation with the host, Sklenar was asked, "Are you Team Blake or Team Justin?" The actor quickly responded, "I'm Team It Ends With Us." He further added, "I just want people to remember why we made the movie in the first place, what it stands for, and to keep the focus on that."

The legal battle was initiated by Lively, who filed a lawsuit against the director of her latest film. The actress claimed that Baldoni ran a smear campaign against her. She also accused the Jane the Virgin star of sexually harassing her on the set of the movie.

Weeks later, Baldoni also filed a counterclaim against the actress and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, alleging that they attempted to ban him from promoting his own film.

Meanwhile, on the show, Sklenar added, "I have someone very close to me who's gone through what [Lively's character, Lily, is] going through for a long time, and I've been on the front lines helping her navigate that space. So that movie meant a lot to me, and it means a lot to her."

He continued, stating, "It's unfortunate that things get taken away from what the ethos of that project is, and it becomes convoluted."

It Ends With Us is available to stream on Netflix.