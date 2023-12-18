Who is Bresha Webb's husband? Exploring their relationship timeline actress reveals her pregnancy

Bresha Webb, the talented actress known for her roles in The Last OG, Meet the Blacks, and much more, has been on a whirlwind journey in her relationship with husband Nick Jones Jr. The couple's love story, from a chance meeting set up by mutual friends to a joyful pregnancy announcement, reflects a genuine connection and mutual support.

Bresha Webb and Nick Jones Jr.’s romantic journey

Nick Jones Jr. is a notable TV writer and the husband of actress Bresha Webb. Although primarily recognized for his work behind the scenes, contributed to the television industry. Bresha Webb and Nick Jones Jr. embarked on their romantic journey after being set up by The Real co-host Loni Love. Introduced through their shared interests in storytelling and the arts, the couple quickly formed a deep emotional connection. The couple got engaged over the July 4th holiday weekend in 2022, and their love story culminated in an old Hollywood glamorous wedding on February 4, 2023, at The Beverly Hills Hotel.

The comedian and TV writer navigated the challenges of quarantine by dating over FaceTime, and when they finally met in person, their connection solidified. Webb talking about her relationship with Nick shared in an interview with Essence , “We were both searching for the same thing. Real love and genuine connection. We had the same morals and beliefs and understood each other’s needs for one another. I’m still learning and growing. Love happened very quickly. By the time I came out of Canadian quarantine, I was in a whole relationship. I was floating. We dated on FaceTime the entire time I was in Canada and when we finally met in person it was OVA! We were together-together!”

Bresha Webb revealed the gender of her baby, as she moved on to the new chapter of parenthood

The joyous news of Bresha Webb's pregnancy was revealed with excitement as the couple anticipated the arrival of a baby girl. Bresha shared the heartwarming moment when she and Nick discovered the gender during a reveal party. The announcement was met with tears of happiness from Nick, capturing the emotional and sentimental journey the couple is embarking on together. Bresha's plans for a 'wig gender reveal party' add a touch of her fun-loving personality to the celebration, showcasing the couple's excitement for this new chapter. “It’s a girl!!” Nick took to his Instagram to share the joyous news. Webb took to her Instagram to share the latest news with a series of photos, stating, “I have a MINI-ME on the way!!! AHHHHH!!! 💕.”

Talking about her pregnancy, Webb shared some intricate details during a conversation with PEOPLE , “Los Angeles had this terrible storm and everyone was in panic mode. I just knew we were going to make cocktails and watch movies all day and I was like, 'I have this feeling and I feel like I need to take a test.' We actually had the Clearblue digital pregnancy test and it came up pregnant and I was like, 'Whoa. Wow.’ It's a blessing. We're so grateful." Further, the actress revealed that her husband burst out of emotions when he got this exciting news, “He's very sentimental. He was completely a ball of just emotions and super happy," she stated.

As Bresha Webb and Nick Jones Jr. prepare to welcome their daughter into the world, their journey reflects the essence of a genuine connection, shared dreams, and mutual support.

