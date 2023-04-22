Who is Brett Favre? Former WWE star scandal explained

The Department of Justice has filed a long range of criminal charges against Ted DiBiase Jr., a former WWE superstar, who allegedly used federal welfare funds for personal use. The charges are connected to a scandal involving Brett Favre, an NFL player. DiBiase may spend up to 20 years in prison for each of his six accusations of wire fraud, as well as up to 10 years in prison for each of his two charges of theft and four allegations of money laundering, as per reports.

Who is Brett Favre?

Brett Farve is an American professional footballer who spent 20 seasons in the National Football League (NFL). From 1992 to 2010, Favre started 321 straight games, including 297 regular-season contests, the most in league history. Additionally, he was the only quarterback in NFL history to record 70,000 yards, 10,000 throws, 6,000 completions, 500 touchdowns, and victories against all 32 clubs.

What did Ted DiBiase do to land himself in trouble?

It appears that DiBiase received millions in federal money that was meant to assist Mississippi's low-income citizens. Instead, his companies were given "sham contracts" for services that were either never rendered or were never meant to be rendered. DiBiase allegedly used the funds to put a down payment on a house, and purchase a boat and a car for himself, according to the report.

It's important to note that DiBiase isn't the only one implicated in this affair. The Mississippi Department of Human Services has also sued his father, The Million Dollar Man, for his involvement. Brett Favre has denied any wrongdoing, despite messages implying otherwise. His spokesperson refused to comment on the recent developments.

