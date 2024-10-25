Who Is Bridgerton Star Nicola Coughlan's Rumored Boyfriend, Jake Dunn? All About Him As Couple Seemingly Confirm Romance

Nicola Coughlan, best known for her role as Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton, appears to have taken her rumored relationship with Jake Dunn public. The two were recently captured during a night out in London, embracing and looking cozy as they strolled down the street after leaving an Irish bar.

The duo was casually dressed, with Coughlan in a mustard cardigan and black mini dress, paired with black tights and loafers. Dunn kept his look casual as well, wearing a white and maroon baseball tee with green cargo pants, a blue hat, and white tennis shoes.

Over the past few months, Coughlan and Dunn have been spotted together several times, sparking curiosity among fans about their relationship status.

Speculation around Coughlan and Dunn’s relationship began in August when the couple attended the All Points East music festival in London together. They appeared to be in high spirits, sparking the first wave of romance rumors.

These sightings were followed by multiple other public appearances, fueling fans’ curiosity about whether the two were more than friends. Coughlan, who keeps her personal life private, has not commented publicly on her relationship with Dunn, but recent photos obtained by PEOPLE seem to confirm their budding romance.

Jake Dunn plays the lead role in the Disney+ series The Ballad of Renegade Nell, which is expected to continue into a second season with a story arc focused on his character. He recently completed roles in the critically acclaimed Channel 4 series Big Boys and the upcoming feature film Wilhelm Tell.

An accomplished stage performer, Dunn starred in Kes! at the Bolton Octagon and had a recurring role in Netflix's The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself. He also starred in both seasons of Get Even on Netflix and led the short film Muse, directed by Lisa Clarkson. Impressively, all these roles were secured while he was still attending drama school.

The recent public outing with Jake Dunn comes as Coughlan’s role in Bridgerton continues to gain popularity. Season 3 of the Netflix period drama, released in May, brings Coughlan’s character Penelope and her long-time crush, Colin Bridgerton, played by Luke Newton, closer together. Coughlan and Newton's on-screen chemistry led to its share of romance rumors, which sources close to the actors quickly clarified.

Amid the excitement for the third season of Bridgerton, fans speculated about a possible relationship between Coughlan and her co-star, Luke Newton, after the two were seen holding hands during the show’s Australian launch event.

Their close friendship, however, was mistaken for romance. A source close to the actors told PEOPLE that the two were “just friends” and “supportive co-stars for each other” but were not dating. The source’s comments helped fans refocus their attention, but the rumors persisted until Coughlan was spotted with Dunn.

During a recent interview with SiriusXM Hits 1, Coughlan shared her close bond with Newton, recounting how comfortable they became while filming intimate scenes for the show. “We would be like, in between scenes, and they were like, ‘Do you wanna get up and put your clothes on?’” Coughlan said, laughing. “We're like, ‘We'll just chill here.’ Like, in under the blankets.”

Newton also shared during an interview with 7News Australia about the relaxed environment on set. “It felt like a really safe space,” he said. “There were moments where we could explore the scene and try it different ways, and that ended up in a piece of furniture getting broken.”

