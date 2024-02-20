Who Is Bridgit Mendler's Husband? Find Out As Disney Star Reveals She Is Now Mom To 4-Year-Old Boy Amid Launch Of Space Comms Start-Up

A former Disney fame, Bridgit Mendler on Monday announced about her huge space project Notrthwood. Not so long after the big news, the Lemonade Mouth actress took to X again and had her fans amazed. This time she came forward with a joyful post, wherein she spoke of her experience of adopting a toddler back in 2022.

The Wizards of Waverly Place actress shares her son with her husband, Griffin Cleverly. Together they are a strong couple and have supported each other since the day they got married and during the period of fostering their 4-year-old boy.

Now, let's shine a spotlight on the prince, or should we say the Aerospace Engineer, in the life of this Disney actress.

ALSO READ: 25 Best Netflix Web series to keep you busy for days

Everything to know about Bridgit Mendler's Husband Griffin Cleverly

Born on January 22, 1991, Griffin Cleverly is an alumnus of UCLA and has a degree in mechanical engineering. He has created a strong profile while working with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology as a research associate. Speaking of his love life, the songwriter, Bridgit Mendler and the MIT engineer got married in the year 2019.

Advertisement

Besides being involved in a romantic relationship, Cleverly and the Merry Happy Whatever actress are the cofounders of their California-based startup Northwood Space, along with a third founder Shaurya Luthra.

For Northwood Space, the UCLA pass-out is the chief technology officer, while Mendler is the CEO. Speaking of his professional involvement in the area of engineering, Grifin Cleverly has worked on a space exploration program. His expertise goes beyond the ordinary as Cleverly specializes in defense titian and global aerospace engineering.

Bridgit Mendler announcing her motherhood

The Labor Pains actress on February 20, 2023, took to X (formerly Twitter) and gave a delightful surprise to her fans. She shared the journey of becoming a parent of an adopted child. In her most loved words, the singer and songwriter expressed ‘being a parent is the biggest gift’.

This follow-up tweet surprised her fans as the Ready or Not singer has now become a mother of a four-year-old. In her tweet, Mendler even shared that she had begun fostering in 2021 and a year later she officially adopted the kid somewhere around Christmas.

The young pop star who captured the hearts of many in the 2000s has once again thrilled her fans by revealing two major announcements in quick succession.

As Bridgit Mendler embarks on both a new career journey and parenthood, she and her husband Griffin Cleverly have much to explore. The recent news of the actress's pregnancy and her upcoming projects have surely inspired many of her fans. This new chapter for the couple fills their supporters with awe and excitement.

ALSO READ: 101 Insecurity in Relationship Quotes to Find Hope And Reassurance