Who Is Brielle Biermann's Fiance Billy Seidl? Everything About Her As Don't Be Tardy Star Gets Engaged

Brielle Biermann, a reality TV star, is engaged to minor league baseball player Billy Seidl, marking a significant milestone in their romance, as they announced their engagement, less than a year after their relationship went public. The couple's journey has been documented with sweet moments shared on social media, including comments and photos from Brielle's mom, reality star Kim Zolciak Biermann.

Who is Billy Seidel?

Born on November 9, 1999, in Newton, Billy Seidl has been making a name for himself in the MiLB circuit as a talented baseball pitcher. His journey into baseball began when he was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the 15th round of the 2022 MLB Draft. While attending Duke University, Seidl honed his skills and showcased his potential as a standout player.

Following his selection, he continued to refine his skills while attending Duke University, where he played college baseball. Seidl's professional career took off as he embarked on his Minor League Baseball (MiLB) journey.

Seidl showcased his pitching prowess while playing for various teams, including the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. Throughout his MiLB career, Seidl has demonstrated consistency and resilience on the field, contributing to his team's success with impressive statistics.

In the 2023 season, Seidl notably posted a win-loss record of 5-4 and an earned run average (ERA) of 5.06 over 53.1 innings pitched while playing for the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. His career statistics reflect his proficiency as a pitcher, with notable figures in strikeouts and ERA, highlighting his ability to perform under pressure and deliver results.

Seidl's career is characterized by his relentless pursuit of excellence and his unwavering commitment to his craft. As he continues to progress in his baseball journey, Seidl stands as a promising prospect within the Minor League Baseball landscape, poised to leave a lasting impact with his talent and determination on the field.

Brielle Biermann is engaged to Billy Seidl

Brielle Biermann posted photos of Billy Seidl proposing her on her Instagram on Monday 26 February. In the photos, Seidl is seen down on one knee popping the question to Biermann, who covers her mouth in surprise. "Forever with you," Biermann wrote.

The couple confirmed their relationship on Instagram in April 2023 when Seidl posted an image of Biermann sitting on his lap. "Whole lotta Rizz," he captioned the image.

Brielle Biermann is widely recognized for her presence in the world of reality television and her ventures outside of the small screen. Born into the spotlight as the daughter of reality TV personality Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Brielle gained prominence through her appearances on the Bravo TV show "Don't Be Tardy," which chronicles her family's life.

Aside from her television career, Biermann has also ventured into various other pursuits, including fashion and social media influencing. She has leveraged her platform to collaborate with brands, share fashion and beauty tips, and engage with her substantial following on social media platforms like Instagram.

Despite not frequently posting about their relationship on social media, Biermann recently shared photos from a wedding they attended together in Florida in February 2024, prompting speculation about their own impending nuptials.

Despite keeping their relationship relatively low-key, Biermann and Seidl have shared glimpses of their romance on social media. They enjoyed a romantic getaway to Mexico in October 2023, and Biermann's Instagram posts hinted at their growing bond, including one where she held a cigar up to Seidl's lips at a wedding, sparking speculation about an engagement.

Biermann's journey to finding love with Seidl follows previous relationships, including one with Chicago White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech, which ended in 2018. She briefly dated former UCLA pitcher Justin Hooper in 2019.

Biermann's engagement to Seidl brings excitement to her family amidst personal challenges. Her mother, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, and stepfather, Kroy Biermann, filed for divorce in May 2023, although the process is ongoing. Kim and Kroy share four children together, while Kim also has two daughters from prior relationships.

