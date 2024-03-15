Who Is Brooke Littler? Australian TikToker Reveals How She Bagged Invite To Taylor Swift's House

An Australian Taylor Swift superfan, Brooke Littler who is also a TikToker, revealed she was invited to meet the pop singer in Los Angeles. Littler posted a video to her TikTok telling the story of the time she was invited to LA to meet Taylor Swift in person.

Brooke Littler revealed how she was invited to meet Taylor Swift

According to Brooke Littler, Taylor Swift had been following her on social networking site Tumblr since 2016 and frequently interacted with Brooke's posts. In 2019, Brooke said, she received an email from Taylor's publicity team, "Taylor Nation", inviting her to attend a listening party for Taylor's new album.

"One day I just randomly got this DM from Taylor Nation," she said. "I could not believe it." Sharing a screenshot of the message, Brooke added, "I genuinely did not believe this was real."

"Hi!" the message on screen reads. "We have noticed what a great fan you are and would love to get some more information from you!"

Brooke explained she knew the message was authentic and was likely leading to an invitation to a secret session for Swift's then-upcoming album Lover, as she had seen other fans receive similar messages for the singer's previous album 1989.

Brooke's suspicions were correct, and two weeks later she flew to LA, where she and around 50 other fans were driven to the Love Story singer's home.

After listening to the new album, each guest was called into a room for a one-on-one chat with Swift. "It was just one of the best feelings in the world,"Brooke gushed, " to have a mutual discussion with Taylor about love and relationships."

Another Australian TikToker went viral for her dramatic reaction to Taylor Swift's performance

Madison Blackband, an Australia Taylor Swift fan, went viral with her dramatic reaction to the pop superstar’s performance of Exile, has spoken out about the moment. On 25 February, Blackband and her two friends filmed themselves seated outside Sydney’s Accor Stadium, where Swift was holding her final Eras Tour concert in Australia.

In the TikTok video uploaded by Blackband later that night, she can be seen dramatically bursting into tears when Swift launches into a performance of Exile, a song off her 2020 folklore album.

“My reaction to Taylor singing ‘Exile’ (also known as the song that saved my life),” reads the text overlaying the footage. The video instantly went viral. At the time of writing, it’s been viewed 1.1 million times on TikTok, and reshared across Instagram and X.

"I went on [X] and the first thing that popped up was this video. And I was like ‘Oh, it’s happened’,” Blackband said in a new interview with Rolling Stone. “I posted it intending it for like 200 people, not millions.”

Blackband has since disabled the video’s comment section on TikTok, explaining that it’s “not because I can’t handle what people were saying, but because I just don’t see the point”.

Many X users have accused Blackband for being overdramatic or performative. Some have even called out her two friends for not showing enough emotional support. Other viewers have simply laughed at the video. Addressing the range of online reactions, Blackband said, “There’s no point letting it upset me. I reacted the way I reacted. I know my friends weren’t judging me. That’s just me. I’m just a passionate person."

"The opinion of people thinking that it’s embarrassing and stuff doesn’t mean anything to me because I never thought it was and I’m not going to think it is now just because someone says I should,” she said, adding, “I understand why people are laughing at it. I laughed at the video myself once I first watched it back.”

Of her love for the song, Blackband said, “[‘Exile’] means a lot to me. It’s a song I’ve listened to when I needed anything, as a distraction or to keep me focused. It’s like a safety blanket.”

