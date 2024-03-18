Who Is Bryan Hearne? Know About All That Star Who Opened Up On Being Called 'Piece Of Charcoal' At Nickelodeon

Former child star Bryan Hearne has opened up about his experiences while working on Nickelodeon's beloved show, All That. In a candid discussion, he shared how he faced racial stereotyping and insensitive remarks on set. One particularly hurtful moment was when a producer called him a "piece of charcoal," a comment still affecting him today.

Fortunately, Bryan found support in his co-star Giovonnie Samuels, who stood by him in what he described as a challenging work environment. With a new docuseries on the horizon, Bryan's reflections shed light on the struggles Black actors often face in the industry.

Who is Bryan Hearne?

Bryan Hearne, known for his stint as a cast member on Nickelodeon's All That during seasons 7 and 8, made a notable impact on the hit sketch-comedy series during its early 2000s run. Born out of the creative genius of Dan Schneider, All That emerged as one of the many successful TV shows produced by Schneider from the 1990s through the 2010s. Premiering in 1994, All That quickly became a staple in the Nickelodeon lineup, entertaining audiences with its comedic sketches and talented cast.

During his time on the show, Hearne showcased his versatility and comedic chops, contributing to the series' continued success. Beyond his on-screen endeavors, Hearne also participated in On-Air Dare, a kids' adaptation of Fear Factor, alongside fellow All That cast members. This unique spin-off added another dimension to Hearne's television repertoire, showcasing his willingness to take on new challenges and entertain audiences innovatively.

Today, Hearne continues to make a positive impact, albeit in a different capacity. Through his non-profit organization, the Urban Poets Society, Hearne works closely with parents of young creatives, providing guidance and support to help nurture their talents. By empowering the next generation of artists, Hearne strives to create a supportive environment that fosters creativity and artistic expression, a mission born out of his own experiences of navigating the entertainment industry.

Bryan Hearne reveals being called 'piece of charcoal'

Bryam Hearne made appearances on Nickelodeon's All That during seasons 7 and 8, where he was assigned a racially stereotypical role as a teenage rapper involved in drug sales. Recalling the experience, he mentions being referred to as a "piece of charcoal" by an adult, noting the harm such remarks can inflict and how they linger in memory.

Reflecting on his time on set, Hearne expressed discomfort, particularly regarding the portrayal and costumes. "I was already in an uncomfortable position being in a leotard. That's not something that I'm used to at all," he stated.

Furthermore, Hearne revealed that the cast was often tasked with demeaning stunts without any input or discussion. "We felt like we couldn't say no. It was a really uncomfortable situation, and after a while, it felt like we were just part of this torture chamber," Hearne recounted.

