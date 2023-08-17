Who is Camela Leierth-Segura? 6 things to know about Katy Perry's 'Walking on Air' co-writer who vanished

People who know Camela Leierth-Segura well are trying to let everyone know about her. She's a singer-songwriter and sometimes she models too. She's most famous for helping to write Katy Perry's song "Walking On Air." Camela was last seen on June 29. This information comes from California Attorney General Rob Bonita's office report.

Camela's friend Liz Montgomery shared this message on Instagram: "We really need help finding our dear friend and sister, Camela Leierth. She might also be using the name Camela Leierth Segura. Camela hasn't been seen since June 29th, and we last heard from her in Beverly Hills, California."

Camela's Cat Morris is also missing - Reported a close Friend

The singer's friend Liz Montgomery, who is a writer in Los Angeles, reported her missing to the Beverly Hills Police Department in July. This came after Camela's family in Sweden couldn't get in touch with her and her sister started calling all her friends in the United States. Liz Montgomery shared this on Instagram. She also quickly got in touch with the police.

"We're concerned about her safety, and even though we've tried our best, the local authorities haven't been able to find her," Montgomery wrote. She added that Camela's family is hoping that Camela's friends in Los Angeles can help with finding her.

Camel's sister and friends are concerned about her safety

Montgomery says, "We are really worried about her safety, but even though we've tried, the police haven't found her." In her message, she asks anyone with information to email findcamela@gmail.com "or tell the police or tell me."

What Montgomery Did: According to what Montgomery told KABC, Camela's sister contacted her and asked if she'd seen Camela. Because of this, Montgomery talked to the Beverly Hills Police and reported that Camela was missing.

Camela was not able to pay the rent

Camela's landlord said to the news that Camela had to leave the place recently. People who know her and live nearby also say that Camela was having trouble paying her rent.

Camela and some other people like Perry, Klas Åhlund, Max Martin, and Adam Baptiste, worked together to create the song "Walking on Air." This song is a mix of deep house and disco styles with a touch of the '90s Eurovision feeling. It was the second song from Perry's fourth album "Prism." When it came out, the song first showed up at number 34 on the Billboard Hot 100 and then at number eight on the Billboard Hot Digital Songs chart in October 2013.

