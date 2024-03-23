Who Is Cameron Diaz's Husband Benji Madden? Know More About Him As Couple Welcomes Second Child Together

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden began their journey as a married couple in January 2015, exchanging vows in an intimate ceremony at their Beverly Hills home. The couple's wedding was a romantic affair, adorned with candles and white flowers, with close friends and family in attendance, including Drew Barrymore, Joel Madden, and Nicole Richie. Diaz, known for her candidness, has spoken openly about marriage and children, with the couple recently announcing the arrival of their second child, son Cardinal, expanding their loving family.

Who is Benji Madden?

Benji Madden, born Benjamin Levi Combs on March 11, 1979, in Waldorf, Maryland, is a multifaceted American musician known for his roles as the lead guitarist and backing vocalist for the rock band Good Charlotte and the pop rock collaboration, the Madden Brothers. Together with his identical twin brother, Joel Madden, Benji has made significant contributions to the music industry, earning various awards and accolades. Growing up in Waldorf, Maryland, Benji attended La Plata High School alongside his twin brother Joel, older brother Josh, and younger sister Sarah. It was during this time that the brothers formed the band Good Charlotte in 1996, marking the beginning of Benji's musical career.

Beyond his work with Good Charlotte, Benji has showcased his versatility by writing and producing music for other artists, including contributing to Hilary Duff's Most Wanted album in 2005. He has also collaborated with artists like 5 Seconds of Summer and Kalin and Myles, showcasing his talent as a songwriter and producer.

In addition to his musical endeavors, Benji has ventured into the world of fashion, co-founding the fashion line Made Clothing in 2001 alongside his brothers Joel and Josh. The line later evolved into DCMA Collective, reflecting the brothers' evolving interests and creative pursuits. Benji's interests extend beyond music and fashion, as evidenced by his participation in diverse ventures such as boxing matches and co-founding the streaming platform Veeps with Joel in 2017.

With a career spanning over two decades, Benji Madden continues to make his mark in the music industry and beyond, leveraging his talents as a musician, songwriter, producer, and entrepreneur to leave a lasting legacy.

Cameron Diaz welcomes son with Benji Madden

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden, who tied the knot in January 2015, are celebrating the arrival of their second child. The couple, aged 51 and 45, respectively, joyfully announced the birth of their son, Cardinal, in a heartwarming Instagram post on Friday.

The caption read, “We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our son, Cardinal Madden❤️🙏He is awesome and we are all so happy he is here! For the kid's safety and privacy, we won’t be posting any pictures, but he’s really cute. ☺️ We are feeling so blessed and grateful. 🍀Sending much love from our fam to your.❤️ Best wishes and Good Afternoon!! 🤘⚡️.”

In their announcement, Diaz and Madden shared a charming drawing that featured the caption, "A little bird whispered to me." The couple, already parents to daughter Raddix, born on December 30, 2019, welcomed their newest addition, son Cardinal, with much excitement and love.

