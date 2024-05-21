Who Is Camila Cabello's Ex-Boyfriend Matthew Hussey? All About Him As Singer Opens Up About Losing V-Card At 20

Camila Cabello recently spoke about her relationship with ex-boyfriend Matthew Hussey, sharing intimate details about their time together. Hussey, a British life coach and YouTuber, has had a varied and successful career.

Here's everything you need to know about him.

Matthew Hussey: Early life and career beginnings

Stephen and Pauline Hussey gave birth to Matthew Hussey on June 19, 1987, in Essex, England. He has two brothers, one of whom, Stephen, frequently works alongside him on various projects. Hussey began his career as a life coach in his late teens, primarily coaching men. In 2008, he began working with women, offering advice to those aged 20 to 60.

Hussey moved to the United States in 2010, where he quickly gained a following, including high-profile clients such as Eva Longoria and Tyra Banks. His career took a significant step forward in 2013 when he published his book, Get The Guy: Learn Secrets of the Male Mind to Find the Man You Want and the Love You Deserve, which became a New York Times bestseller.

Rise to fame and media presence

Hussey's book success was only the beginning. He has been a Cosmopolitan columnist since 2015, providing relationship advice to a wide audience. His Get the Guy brand has expanded to include online tutorials, 7-hour seminars, and retreats in the UK and US, with prices starting at $4,000. His one-on-one coaching sessions, which cost $10,000 per hour, have sparked media coverage and some controversy.

Hussey's expertise has been showcased on a variety of platforms. He hosted the radio show Love Life with Matthew Hussey and worked as a matchmaker for NBC's Ready for Love. He has also appeared as the resident love expert on the Today Show.

Matthew Hussey and his relationship with Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello and Matthew Hussey met on the set of the Today Show in 2018. Cabello, then 20, was already a fan of Hussey's podcast Love Life. She described their first encounter on the Armchair Expert podcast, saying, “I was outside where they had the TV with the scripts. I had actually listened to his podcast before. I approached him and told him I was such a fan.”

Cabello's relationship marked significant milestones for her, including her first serious romance and sexual experience as per Page Six. “It was literally love-making. It was beautiful,” she said, reflecting on their time together. She described Hussey as "a really great person" and stated how he broadened her horizons beyond the music industry.

The couple ended their relationship in June 2019, just before Cabello's music video for Señorita with Shawn Mendes was released. Cabello soon began dating Mendes, and the couple made their relationship public in October 2019. They split in November 2021 but sparked reconciliation rumors in April 2023 after being spotted together at Coachella.

