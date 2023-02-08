Who is Camila Morrone, Leonardo DiCaprio's ex who might end up in jail with penalties? DETAILS inside

In the upcoming month, Leonardo DiCaprio ’ ex-girlfriend might be looking at jail time after being sued by photographer Ulice Ramales in court. Read more about the same here.

About Camila Morrone Lawsuit

Camila Morrone’s recent lawsuit was filed by a photographer named Ulices Ramales in California court. According to the lawsuit, Ramales has been making his earnings by selling photographs that he clicked. Morrone used Ramales photographs without asking for his permission or paying him any compensation. The model actor has uploaded these photographs to her social media accounts.

Ulices Ramales further added that his photographs were already registered at the copyright office and Morrone benefited from his work without paying any compensation. This is why Ramales has sued Camila Morrone for unspecified damages.

Camila Morrone is yet to make any statement about her recent lawsuit, however, it might be a difficult time for the model as the lawsuit unfolds. She might also be looking at the possibility of jail time and money to be paid for damages.