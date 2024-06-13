Who Is Catherine Laga'aia? Meet Actress Cast As Moana In Disney's Live-Action Movie Opposite Dwyane Johnson

Disney is not stepping away from surprising its fans with a number of its big updates. Recently, when Disney announced a live-action film of one of its most loved Disney characters Moana, it created a huge stir among its enthusiasts and in the industry. The same energy again gripped the moviegoers when the production giant announced Catherine Laga’aia would star opposite Dwyane Johnson in the aforementioned movie.

Let’s have a look at who Catherine Laga’aia is, who is starring as Moana in the most highly anticipated entry.

Who is Catherine Laga’aia?

Disney announced on June 12 that Catherine Laga’aia will be leading the live-action Moana movie. She is a Sydney-born 17-year-old star who has previously impressed show business by portraying her talent in an Australian series.

Although Moana is her first professional work, the actress was seen in The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart in 2023. She played the character of a young girl named Candy Blue in the above-stated series. Her skills could be seen in Episode 3 of The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart called Lantern Bush.

Similarly, she was also seen in Episode 5 and Episode 7 of the series, named Dessert Oak and Sturt's Desert Pea respectively.

Moana will be her debut in the Hollywood film industry. Talking about her character, the young actress stated, “I’m really excited to embrace this character because Moana is one of my favorites,” as reported by Variety.

About live-action Moana

While Laga‘aia will be seen as the titular character in Disney’s live-action film Moana, Dwayne Johnson will be reprising his animated character of the demigod Maui.

Besides the two lead actors, the movie will even have John Tui, an Auckland, New Zealand actor who will play the role of Chief Tui, who happens to be the father of Moana.

Similarly, Samoan-New Zealand actor Frankie Adams will play the role of Moana’s mother Sina. One of the main characters in the movie, the revered Gramma Tala will be portrayed by Rena Owen, an actress from the Bay of Islands, New Zealand.

The 2016 film’s live-action version was announced in the month of April, last year. While The Rock is returning as Maui, he will even produce the film, which is set to enter production during this year's summer.

The movie is aimed to be released on July 10, 2026, and is being directed by Thomas Kail, who is widely known for Grease Live as well as We Were the Lucky Ones.

