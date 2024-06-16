Who Is Catrin Hopkins? Meet Waitress As She Secures Gig With Stevie Nicks Via Instagram

Catrin Hopkins, better known as Catty is living proof that dreams can come true in the most unexpected ways. Imagine working tirelessly as a waitress to fund your passion for music, all while hoping for a big break. That’s exactly what happened with Catrin Hopkins.

For Catty, the big break came through social media. She recently secured a spot as a support act for her hero, Stevie Nicks at the BST Hyde Park Show. Want to know how did she get that, delve further to find out.

A bold move on Instagram

Catty’s journey to this incredible opportunity began with a bold move on social media. Frustrated by the lack of responses to her emails, she decided to take a different approach. She found the booking agent for the BST Hyde Park show on Instagram. She reached out to him by sending a voice note. The voice note said, “Hii, this is so embarrassing, but I just think it should be me.”

The bold move paid off when she secured one of the six spots available for supporting acts. During a chat with Radio Wales Breakfast, Catty said, “I called my manager and said, there’s no way this can go ahead without me. We basically emailed everybody we could but were not getting any responses. Luckily, I found the booking agent and I sent her a voice note.”

When will Catty perform?

Catty is going to perform at the BST Hyde Park concert on July 12, 2024. She will perform alongside other talented female artists. The lineup includes Brandi Carlile, Anna Calvi, Paris Paloma, Baby Queen, Nina Nesbitt, Talia Rae, Nina Versyp, and Siobhan Winifred. This achievement means the world to Catty as she considers Stevie Nicks her hero. She ended up crying when she got to know that she had been selected to perform.

She shared the news with her followers on her Instagram with a heartfelt caption. She wrote, “STEVIE NICKS!!!!!!!!!!! I cannot believe I’m saying this but ……. I’m supporting Stevie Nicks at BST Hyde Park. I saw your comments, I saw your tweets, I saw you cast your little spells - I BELIEVE IN MAGIC BECAUSE OF YOU.” Catty also filmed her and her flatmate's reaction when the results came out. And, the reactions will just leave you in awe. Check out the video.

More about Catrin Hopkins’ journey

Catrin Hopkins began her music career in 2016 as part of the pop duo Dusky Grey. Alongside Gethin Llwyd Williams, she gained some recognition and even a chance to perform at a Lewis Capaldi concert. However in 2021, Catty decided to move to London and pursue a solo career.

Moving to London, came with its own challenges. She had to juggle her musical ambitions with her job as a waitress to fund her passion. She works as a waitress to fund her projects, including funding her shows, and songs. Catty sets an example for everyone out there who wants to follow their passion. And, despite her growing success, Catty remains grounded. She claims that she has no shame in working as a waitress.

Fans eagerly await her performance, and Catty is all set to give her all on stage.

