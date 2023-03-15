Who is Charity Lawson? 4 Things to know about the Bachelorette's leading lady

There’s a new bachelorette in town! Yes, you read that right! Charity Lawson has been named as the next lead for the upcoming “The Bachelorette season 20”. The announcement was made on “Women Tell All” special episode of The Bachelor season 27. The season aired on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, on ABC. The show’s host Jesse Palmer gave this exciting news to the beautiful Georgia native at the end of the show. In Zach Shallcross’ Bachelor season 27, Charity appeared as one of the contestants. She made it to the hometown round before being ousted from the show. Zach was chastised for sending Charity home in episode 8, but fans were overjoyed when the announcement was made. They wanted her to be the next Bachelorette, and ABC gave her the opportunity in The Bachelor season 27 episode 9.

Listed below are the four things to know about Charity Lawson

Charity studied at Auburn University

The new Bachelorette, Charity, is an Auburn University graduate. She is holding a bachelor’s degree from AU in Science, Disability, and Rehabilitation and a master’s degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling.

Charity worked as a therapist

The 26-year-old child and family therapist has worked as an intern with Child Advocacy Center Therapist at the Tri-County CAC as per her LinkedIn profile. Apart from that, she has worked as a Special Education Aide at the Muscogee County School.

Charity’s ex-boyfriend cheated on her

Charity revealed that her former relationship was unpleasant and emotionally abusive in Zach Shallcross Season 27. She went on to say that she discovered that he was ex-cheating on her with someone else. She even shared that she was trapped in a manipulative relationship that prevented her from leaving it.

Three interesting facts about Charity

Charity cites three interesting facts about herself in her ABC bio. Charity’s much-loved film is the 2004 romantic comedy The Notebook, starring Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling.

