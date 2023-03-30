Who is Charles Bronson and why is he prisoned? Details inside

Charles Bronson, now known as Charles Salvadore, is one of the longest-serving prisoners in the UK. The 70-year-old has been imprisoned for nearly 50 years and was denied release from custody by the Parole Board earlier this month. A statement has been released by the board, which said, "the panel was not satisfied that Mr Salvador was suitable for release".

Here’s everything you need to know about Charles’ life –

Charles Bronson: All that we know

Mr. Bronson is a British criminal who was born in Luton, in December 1952 as Michael Peterson. He was one of Eira and Joe Peterson’s three kids. He has changed his name a lot of times throughout his life. He changed his name from Michael to Charles Bronson in his teenage days. Politics ran in his family as Charles’ uncle and aunty were the mayor and mayoress of Aberystwyth. His father was also in charge of the Conservative club in Aberystwyth. From the time he was four years old, Bronson resided in Luton. However, when he was a teenager, he moved with his family to Cheshire, where, according to his aunt, the life of crime started. He was first detained in 1974.

Why has he been in prison for so long?

In 1974, Bronson was found guilty of armed robbery and was jailed for a term of seven years at the tender age of 21. The sentence was later increased due to his repeated convictions in 1975, 1978, and 1985 for violent assault against prison personnel and other inmates. In 1987, he was finally set free at the age of 34. But, after merely 3 months he was back behind bars and received a seven-year sentence in 1988 for robbing a jewelry store. After spending a few years in jail, Mr. Bronson was again released in 1992. However, a few days later, he was sentenced to eight years in prison for intending to rob and he has since been imprisoned for violent crimes done while in custody. He was finally sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping a civilian education worker named Phil Danielson.

