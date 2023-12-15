Who is Charlie Puth's fiancé Brook Sansone? Exploring her life and career as she gets engaged to the singer
Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone's love story began in their New Jersey hometown, where their families were closely connected, forming the foundation of their romance.
In a heart-warming Instagram post, Charlie Puth recently revealed his engagement to long-time friend Brooke Sansone, adding a sweet chapter to his life’s melody. The See You Again singer took fans by surprise with the joyous announcement, sharing glimpses of their celebration at Lucali in Brooklyn. As curiosity peaks about the woman who captured Puth’s heart, let's delve into the life and career of Brooke Sansone.
Childhood friends turned lovers
Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone’s love story goes way back to their New Jersey roots. Both hailing from the same place, their families were intertwined, creating a solid foundation of their romantic journey.
Despite officially confirming their relationships on Instagram in December 2022, rumors of their romance had circulated since the summer of 2022. The couple made their first public appearance at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala in Los Angeles, marking a significant step in sharing their love with the world. Having grown up together, Charlie Puth emphasized the comfort of having someone familiar by his side amid the chaos of his career. Sansone’s connection to Puth’s family and her unwavering support promise stability in the highs and lows of life.
The proposal and celebrations
Charlie Puth's Instagram post unveiling the engagement showcased the couple's joy at the famed Lucali in Brooklyn. The heartfelt caption expressed Puth's happiness and gratitude for Sansone, giving fans a glimpse into their celebratory moments.
Know more about the woman who captured Charlie Puth’s heart
Sansone, a graduate in marketing from the College of Charleston, pursued a career in digital marketing and public relations. Currently working with Butter and Eggs Interiors in N.Y.C., she has showcased her creativity and flair in the field.
Before this role, Brooke held the position of Social Media Marketing Manager at Hyer Home in Charleston, South Carolina. Her impressive resume also includes completing a marketing internship while still in college. With a rich background in marketing, Brooke Sansone seamlessly navigates the realms of digital communication and public relations, contributing to the success of her endeavors in the professional arena.
Beyond her professional endeavors, Sansone is passionate about fashion. Running the Instagram account, The Closet Next Door, she shares her style with over 43,000 followers. Active on TikTok, she provides glimpses into her daily looks, clothing hauls, and lifestyle content.
Brooke Sansone's Instagram is a testament to her love for travel, documenting adventures in Italy, Cape Town, Japan, Vietnam, and more. Her exploration of the world with Charlie Puth adds a touch of wanderlust to their love story.
