Who is Chris Stapleton, artist singing National Anthem at Super Bowl 2023?

While Rihanna is making headlines for her performance at Super Bowl 2023, Chris Stapleton is making waves with his important role at the event. Stapleton, 44, will sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" before the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs square off in Sunday's Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona. He counts himself as one of three non-Rihanna stars who will contribute vocals to the festivities that evening, along with Sheryl Lee Ralph of Abbott Elementary and Babyface, a seasoned singer, who will perform "America the Beautiful" and "Lift Every Voice and Sing," respectively.

About Chris Stapleton and his performance at Super Bowl 2023: Master of the acoustic guitar and eight-time Grammy Award winner Chris Stapleton will perform on the greatest stage with actor Troy Kotsur. Kotsur, a native of Arizona, is renowned for his Oscar-winning role in the motion picture "CODA." Some people may be unaware that Chris Stapleton wrote songs for Adele that were included on the deluxe edition of her 2011 album, "If It Hadn't Been for Love." It's a song that Stapleton wrote when he was in the Steeldrivers. Stapleton said in a 2017 interview regarding the cover, "This was before Adele was Adele." It has been reportedly stated that the national anthem will be performed in American Sign Language by Kotsur (ASL).

ALSO READ: Grammys 2022 Winners List: Silk Sonic wins Song of the Year; Olivia Rodrigo wins Best New Artist