Who is Christian McCaffrey, NFL player who got engaged to Olivia Culpo? 5 things to know

Olivia Culpo, from The Culpo Sisters, has been dating Christian McCaffrey for three years, and things are still going great! The former Miss Universe and the model have been "quietly dating for several months," according to a source, and their romance has only grown since then! The pair's relationship was confirmed when they were seen holding hands and cuddling in the summer of 2019.

Most recently, on April 7, Olivia and Christian made their engagement official with a romantic carousel of monochrome images, which they accompanied with the forever emoji. As her now-fiancé got down on one knee and proposed in the first slide, Olivia gasped. She wore an enormous oval-shaped diamond engagement ring with lovely accent stones on either side.

The soon-to-be bride wore shorts and an oversized jacket for the engagement session, while her fiancé wore a sweater and a button-up shirt beneath.

Here is all the information you need to know about Christian and how he became a great football player amid the joyful news that the couple is soon to be wed!

Christian's family is born with football history.

The McCaffrey family includes other football stars besides Christian. The son of former Stanford Cardinal and NFL player Ed McCaffrey, 54, is the star of the San Francisco 49ers. For 13 seasons in the NFL, Ed was a wide receiver with the New York Giants.

Christian is a San Francisco 49ers player.

Christian was selected by the Carolina Panthers with the eighth overall rank in the 2017 NFL Draft. He served as the team's running back and return specialist while donning the number 22 on his jersey until joining the San Francisco 49ers in October 2022. After his junior season with the Stanford Cardinals, he signed with the previous team.

He studied at a renowned university.

Christian was the outstanding running back and kick and punt returner for the Stanford Cardinals while he was a student at Stanford University. He contributed to the squad, setting the NCAA record for all-purpose yards in 2015 with 3,864. Christian received second-team All-Pro honours from the Associated Press in 2018.

Since 2019, he has been dating Olivia Culpo.

Christian and Olivia have been romantically together since 2019, as had already been established. They are still deeply in love three years later! The 30-year-old brunette bombshell most recently posted on Instagram to express her support for her boyfriend during the Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers game on January 22, 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As A Professional Player, Christian Has Established Many Records.

Christian set a record in 2018 by amassing 50 running yards and 50 receiving yards in five straight games, from weeks 9 through 13 of the season. He also made NFL history as the first rookie running back with at least 70 catches and five receiving touchdowns when he originally signed with the Carolina Panthers in 2017.