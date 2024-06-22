TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to drug abuse and death.

Christopher Brosnan, the estranged son of Pierce Brosnan, stepped out in public this week after being seen on Friday, June 21, running errands in London. Nearly 20 years after his father cut him off due to the latter's addiction struggles, he made a rare public appearance.

Christopher Brosnan makes a rare public appearance

Christopher was reportedly dressed in blue jeans and an olive green puffer vest underneath his red sweatshirt, according to Page Six. Furthermore, he carried what appeared to be a grocery bag while sporting a navy blue flat cap that was facing the wrong way.

The Fast Charlie star in 2005, discussed Christopher's struggle with drug abuse in an interview with Playboy Magazine. Pierce revealed why he cut him off saying, "Christopher is still very lost. He's got a rough life, but I know where he is. I can only have strong faith and believe he will recover."

Who is Christopher Brosnan?

Christopher is one of the five children of Irish actor and producer Pierce. He previously served as assistant director to Pierce on several movies, including Robinson Crusoe (1997), The World Is Not Enough (1999), and Tomorrow Never Dies (1997).

Christopher and his sister, Charlotte Brosnan are the children of Pierce's first wife, Cassandra Harris, and her former husband, Dermot Harris.

Advertisement

After Dermot died in 1986, Pierce adopted the two children, and Cassandra died of ovarian cancer a few years later, in 1991. Cassandra had one kid with Pierce before she passed away, a 40-year-old son named Sean Brosnan.

Later on, Pierce had two more sons: Paris Brosnan, 23, and Dylan Brosnan, 27, whom he shares with his present wife, Keely Shaye Brosnan.

Pierce made a mention of Christopher in an Instagram Father's Day post in 2022. He wrote, " "My love forever to you dear sons, Paris, Dylan, Sean, and Christopher, thank you deeply for your love on this Father’s Day."

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Who Was Ryan Hadley? Ink Master Alum Passes Away At 46 After Battle With Seminoma Cancer