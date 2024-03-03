Who Is Clara Marie Lynn? Everything About Loretta Lynn’s Daughter As She Shares Update After Undergoing Surgery For Cancer

Clara Marie Lynn (Cissy) is famously known as the daughter of the late singer, Loretta Lynn and her hubby, Oliver Doolittle Lynn. She is one among the 6 children the couple shared in the course of their 5-decade-long marriage. She underwent surgery on February 12 as part of her treatment for a recent cancer recurrence.

Who is Clara Marie Lynn?

Born in 1952, Clara Marie Lynn is the daughter of I’m a Honky Tonk Girl singer, Loretta Lynn and her partner, Oliver Doolittle Lynn. Both of her parents are no more. Starting with her father, the esteemed talent manager died on August 22, 1996. According to the sources, he died due to diabetes-related issues and heart failure. Sadly enough, his demise took place just 5 days before his 70th birthday.

On the other hand, Cissy’s mother passed away on October 4, 2022, at the age of 90. She died peacefully in her sleep after struggling with a number of health problems. Lynn is currently a manager at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, an Event Venue, Campgrounds, and Tourism Destination. She began her managerial work in the organization in March 2012 and has since been working for it.

She is married to John Beams. The couple has been happily married for many years now. They had an intimate wedding ceremony, due to which it is hard to pinpoint the exact date of their marriage. Her husband, Beams is a singer-songwriter himself. He is a member of a local band, The Black River Band.

Before she met her current partner, she was married to Garry Lyell. Unfortunately, her marriage with Lyell lasted for only a few years. Following the split, her ex-husband married another woman.

In 2023, Lynn is estimated to have a net worth of $1.5 million. Likewise, her late mother left a whopping net worth of $65 million at the hands of her 4 children after her death.

Cissie is also a country singer, and in 2011, she released an album with her husband, John Beams, which featured covers of some of her mom's songs. Loretta, who died in October 2022 at the age of 90, produced the album.

"I was definitely honored to do that," Cissie told Nashville Music Guide while recording the album in 2011. She further said, "It's hard to explain my feelings. My children and my grandchildren will listen to this album and say that their Mama and their Grandma did this all."

Clara Marie Lynn shared an update on her health

On Thursday Clara Marie Lynn posted an update on Facebook after undergoing surgery for cancer on Feb. 13 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

"Just want to thank you all for your prayers and support it’s a hard long journey but by god's grace I will get through it," Cissie, 71, wrote. She continued, "I’m staying with my daughter right now but will return home soon. I miss my puppies and some friends there."

She added that she wished to one day go live on a "beach having beautiful flowers" but had to find the perfect spot. She also thanked people for their support.

In a previous Facebook post in February, Cissie shared that her cancer had returned after a decade, noting, "This one is worst [sic] than the other it also is in my mouth."

She said she would be undergoing surgery the next day, and admitted that she was anxious about the procedure. "God how I wish my sweet mama could just hold me tonight," she wrote at the time, adding, "That’s all I will say it too hard to talk about this one anymore."

Her family also shared the news of her surgery via Loretta's Facebook page. "Today, Loretta’s daughter Cissie is undergoing a critical surgery in her battle against a recently reoccurring cancer. Your prayers for Cissie and her family would mean so much to us," they wrote on February 12.

