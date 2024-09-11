Who Is Colman Domingo's Husband Raúl Domingo? All About His Life

Colman Domingo, an award-winning actor from shows like Euphoria and Fear the Walking Dead, has shared his life with Raúl Domingo since 2014. However, their relationship began much earlier, with a chance encounter that turned into a heartwarming love story. Raúl has been a constant supporter in Colman's personal and professional life, shaping their journey together. A closer look at Colman Domingo's husband, Raúl Domingo's relationship with Colman, from their unexpected beginning to their life today.

A chance meeting in a Walgreens parking lot

It all began in 2005 in Berkeley, California. Colman and Raúl met in a Walgreens parking lot, rather than through mutual friends or a fancy event. They didn't talk, but something clicked for both of them. "I just felt something," Colman said in a 2021 interview with GQ, recalling how that brief moment had an impact on him.

Colman searched Craigslist for Raúl in the Missed Connections section the next day, unable to shake the feeling of missing him. Raúl's post about their encounter accurately described Colman, which surprised him.

This mutual search resulted in a reunion just two days later, and their love story took off after that. Raúl and Colman met at a bar in San Francisco and shared personal stories. At the end of the night, Raúl whispered, "I think I love you." It marked the beginning of something truly special.

Building a life together

As their relationship progressed, Colman's acting career took him to new heights. During their first summer together, Colman had to relocate to Juneau, Alaska, for an acting project. Raúl joined the project as an assistant costume designer rather than remaining apart. Raúl remained by Colman's side no matter where they went.

Later that year, they relocated to New York together, marking a significant milestone in their relationship. Raúl proposed in November 2005, only a few months after meeting in person. Their love for each other was undeniable, and they quickly became inseparable. Nine years later, in 2014, they married in an intimate and unconventional ceremony.

A unique and unconventional wedding

Colman and Raúl took a unique approach to their wedding. They decided to hold a casual, house-party-style ceremony in California with only 25 guests. Their wedding did not follow a typical format. Colman and Raúl greeted guests with, "Welcome to our wedding!" Colman wore a Hawaiian shirt, and the couple celebrated by dancing until 4 a.m.

Their wedding was an expression of the love they had developed over time. As they shared their day with close friends and family, it was clear that they had created something unique, a partnership founded on deep understanding, mutual respect, and joy.

Supporting each other through life and career

Raúl has consistently supported Colman throughout his career. Raúl's constant support was evident during Colman's theatrical run in Jonestown, California, where he showed up with a bouquet of white roses every night. This gesture showed not only love but also a deep appreciation for Colman's craft.

When Colman won the Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his role on Euphoria at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in 2022, he made sure to thank Raúl in his acceptance speech.

“A lot of kindness brought me to this stage, people who love me, people who lift me up. Thank you to my darling Raúl, this is for you,” Colman said. It was a public acknowledgment of the love and support Raúl had provided over the years.

The couple remains strong to this day, frequently appearing together at public events and supporting each other's careers. They attended the Sundance Film Festival in January 2024 to see the premiere of Colman's executive-produced film It's What's Inside.

