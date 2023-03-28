Who is Constantine Tina Klein, Simone Ashley's boyfriend? 5 things to know about him

The Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley and Constantine Tina Klein who have been in a relationship since 2022 recently went Instagram official. Ashley recently shared a black and white photo with her boyfriend as they were cozying up at the 2023 Netflix BAFTA Awards after party.

In this article, we will get to know everything about Constantine Tina Klein from background to how he met Simone Ashley.

1. CEO of the GP Ice Race

In 2020, Constantine Klein was announced as the GP Ice Race CEO. As per the website of this company, it is an ‘automotive winter festival’ that takes place in Europe. In this festival people race their cars around a man-made ice track.

2. Former Lawyer

After completing his law studies Constantine Tina Klein pursued a career as a corporate lawyer. From 2013 to 2019, he worked as an associate for Debevoise & Plimpton in the International Dispute Resolution Group.

3. Studied in King’s College London

Constantine Tina Klein have completed Bachelors of Laws at the King’s College London from 2007 to 2010. Here he also received the King's College Law School Prize in Jurisprudence. Later, Constantine completed his Master of Laws from Queen Mary University of London in 2012.

4. Met with Simone Ashley at the Grand Prix

The relationship timeline of Simone Ashley and Constantine Tine Klein is still unclear. However it was reported that the couple met for the first time in 2020. At that time in an interview with Vogue, the Bridgerton actress said that she met her boyfriend at the Grand Prix in Monaco.

5. Linked with Simone Ashley since 2022

After their initial meeting in May last year, Simone and Klein discreetly stepped together in Arles, France. They were also photographed together at the La Papier Jacquemus’ Fashion Show. They made their first public appearance in February 2023 Netflix BAFTA Awards.

