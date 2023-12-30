Who is country star Zac Brown married to? Exploring the life and relationship of Kelly Yazdi amid public split

American country singer and songwriter Zac Brown is currently going through his second divorce after being married for four months to Kelly Yazdi. The couple, who got married this year in August announced together in a public statement that they have decided to part ways amicably and wish each other the best in life.

Zac Brown and Kelly Yazdi’s marriage and divorce

Country singer Zac Brown, who ended his first marriage with Shelly Brown back in 2018, got engaged to the actor, model, and stuntwoman Kelly Yazdi in December of 2022 in Hawaii. From their public appearances together and their social media posts, it can be assumed that the couple started dating in the middle of the same year. Their engagement resulted in a private wedding ceremony in Georgia which took place on 31st August, 2023.

After only four months of being married, the couple announced that they have filed for divorce and the process of it is currently ongoing. The speculation of their separation began earlier however, when Yazdi decided to delete her social media. When she joined back again, she did not use her married name, nor did she follow her husband on social media anymore.

The pair made a joint statement to Billboard in which they said that they were in the process of divorce. They also said, “Our mutual respect for one another remains. We wish each other the best and will always appreciate our time together. As we navigate this personal matter, we simply request privacy during this time.” The couple, who are known to keep their personal lives away from the prying eyes of the public are not being too vocal about it but their statements were quite clear.

Who is Kelly Yazdi?

Kelly Yazdi is a 32-year-old model, stuntwoman and SAG-AFTRA actress. She was born in Minnesota in 1991 and moved to Los Angeles when she was a teenager. Yazdi was simultaneously honing her acting skills while also working on her BA degree from UC Santa Barbara.

After she was done with her college, she was once again back in LA building up her career as a stuntwoman, model, and actress in Hollywood. She got her big break as a part of an acclaimed documentary called Herb Riits: L.A. Style. After that, she has also appeared in many other projects like The Martial Arts Kids and The Beautiful Ones.

It is unclear how Yazdi met the 45 year old country singer Zac Brown but it is clear that their relationship progressed pretty fast. Brown, who has five children from his previous wife Shelly did not make the details of his relationship with Yazdi public, and Yazdi did the same. The two of them married and announced their divorce within four months, making fans wonder what exactly went wrong in their short relationship. Even amid their ongoing divorce, the couple and their representatives have refrained from divulging the details of their separation to the public.

