Who is Crystal Williams? All about Lizzo's back-up dancer and allegations she made against singer

Crystal Williams is currently grabbing headlines after she recently filled a lawsuit against Lizzo for sexual harassment and body shaming. The Texas native had additionally participated in an appearance on Lizzo's reality series Watch Out For The Big Grrrls, which led her to winning an Emmy the previous year in 2022. Here's all you need to know about Crystal Williams and her claims against Lizzo.

Who is Crystal Williams?

Crystal Williams is a dancer who formerly worked with Lizzo. After studying Mass Communication at Sam Houston State University, the dancer graduated in 2020. After competing on her Amazon reality show, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, she began performing with the singer in 2021. Williams received an Emmy nomination for her role on the show in 2022. She explored her interest in dancing on the side while studying and joined a campus group called Fade to Black at Sam Houston State University.

Crystal Williams: How long did she work for Lizzo?

Crystal spotted a casting call shared by Lizzo shortly after graduating and decided to submit an online application. "I thought that might be a sign. I finished my video submission and everything, and I put together a little montage video” she told her institution in a February story.

She further added, "My mass communication degree really stood out with that one because it was a good audition video; I had two separate slides playing while I was talking about myself."

Crystal worked for Lizzo as a dancer from 2021 to April 26, 2023. She revealed, "It's really fun to travel to different parts of the world because I was only limited to seeing Texas. I'm just happy to experience this because I didn't know that this was a thing for somebody like me, so it's definitely a blessing."

Crystal Williams: What has she accused Lizzo of?

According to the lawsuit, Williams was fired on April 26, 2023, just days after she questioned the singer's claim that the dancers were drinking before concerts. To which Lizzo allegedly replied, "Well, if you're not, then good for y'all."

Williams was allegedly dismissed in a hotel lobby, with a manager claiming budget constraints despite the fact that no other employees were laid off. Three dancers, including Williams, have filed a complaint against Lizzo, accusing her of sexual harassment and creating a toxic work environment.

They also claimed that she forced one of them to touch a naked dancer in an Amsterdam club. The lawsuit also says that Lizzo forced the dancers to endure an excruciating 12-hour tryout after falsely accusing them of drinking on the job.

Lizzo is also accused of pointing out a dancer's weight gain before terminating her for recording a meeting due to a health concern. After filing the action in Los Angeles Superior Court, the dancers' legal team handed it to NBC News.

It also says that Shirlene Quigley, Lizzo's dance captain, exchanged lewd fantasies, performed oral sex, and publicly addressed one of the dancers' virginity. The suit also alleges religious and racial harassment, false detention, and interference with future economic disadvantage.

