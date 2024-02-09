Who Is Cyndi Lauper's Son Declyn Lauper? Singer's Troubled Child Caught Over Alleged Gun And Drugs Possession

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

Rapper Declyn 'Dex' Lauper, son of Cyndi Lauper, was arrested at the Harlem shooting site over alleged possession of a gun and drugs. The NYPD officials caught Lauper near the site building on Wednesday night, nearly 15 minutes after the firing. The authorities, however, did not mention the substance that was retrieved from the rapper.

The NYPD officials arrived at the crime site at 7:15 p.m. after a 24-year-old man was shot in the leg. The victim was rushed to the hospital, but a charge sheet was filed against him for having a weapon. The rapper, too, was charged with having a gun. The authorities have not cleared the air on whether Lauper will be jailed or not, as he was not involved in the shooting.

Who Is Declyn Lauper?

Declyn Lauper is a rapper and the son of the legendary singer Cyndi Lauper. In the initial days of his career, he used to work with his mom in her studio and later took over the music department by releasing his self-titled covers. Dex has worked with the legendary rapper-producer G-Eazy.

While in a conversation with People Magazine, the Grammy award winner opened up about bringing up her son in the spotlight. She said, "People look at him, and he feels the pressure of being my son." She added, "Someone came up to me in the street and kept talking and talking. Declyn said afterward, 'Who are you?' And I said, 'I'm a mommy.' And he said, 'No, you're not—you're Cyndi Lauper!'"

Advertisement

Cyndi Lauper also credits her actor husband for being with their son while she was away.

ALSO READ: Why are Zack and Cody fans celebrating November 16? Real reason involving 'fancy Italian restaurant' explored

Declyn Lauper’s Legal Troubles

Declyn Lauper was arrested for having drugs and a gun with him on Wednesday. However, this isn’t the first time the rapper has faced legal trouble. Lauper was caught in 2022 driving a stolen Mercedes. The court had ordered him to attend five days of community service, and he was later kept on probation. The Wavy singer did not face jail time back then, but what will happen this time is kept under wraps by the authorities.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: What kind of cancer does Shannen Doherty have? Exploring her journey throughout the tragic illness