Who is Darius Jackson? Everything to know about Keke Palmer's boyfriend who shamed her

Keke Palmer, the starlet from the hit movie Nope has become a hot topic among netizens on Social media. but it is not the former Disney star that is the topic of discussion but rather her boyfriend Darius Jackson. Jackson, who is a fitness instructor has recently received backlash over his misogynistic tweets shaming Palmer for her choice of clothing at Usher's show.

Everything you need to know about Darius Jackson

Went official with Keke Palmer in 2021

Darius Jackson gained wide public attention when he started dating actress Keke Palmer, after meeting her at a Memorial Day party hosted by Didi and Rae. They went official via their Instagram accounts in August of 2021 on Palmer's Birthday. The since-deleted post read "Never would have expected summer 2021 to turn out the way it did, but here we are."

Palmer and Jackson have been pretty private about their relationship since the very beginning, which Palmer said became difficult considering the amount of time the two were spending together. Eventually, the couple decided to confirm their relationship, with Palmer saying, "She's not going to hide something that makes her happy".

Darius Jackson is connected to Hollywood star

Darius is the brother of Sarunas L. Jackson who is an actor famed for playing roles like Isaac Hall on 'Good Trouble' and Alejandro 'Dro' Pena on the hit show 'Insecure' which coincidentally Palmer has also guest starred in.

Darius Jackson - Education and Current work profile

Jackson used to play American football which earned him a scholarship to Fresno State University. Currently, he works at the 'Inspire Fitness Studio' as a fitness instructor. His profile on the studio's website reads "his motivation to be an instructor is to help others and himself stay in shape as he enjoys being in a team oriented enviornment. It is also where he feels comfortable to be himself."

Announced pregnancy in December 2022

In December 2022, rumors started to swirl around that the couple was expecting their first child, which Palmer confirmed while hosting the show Saturday Night Live. "People have been in my comments saying 'Keke's having a baby', 'Keke's pregnant'," said Palmer, "and I want to set the record straight, I am!"

Darius and Keke had a baby boy in 2023

The couple introduced Leodis Andrellton Jackson aka baby Leo to the world through Palmer's Instagram captioned "Born during Black History Month, with a name to match ! LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo."

The new parents celebrated Father's Day where Palmer attributed a sweet reel on Instagram to Jackson, captioning it "Happy Father's Day to the best dad ever!"

Why is Darius Jackson trending on Twitter in July 2023?

Darius has been trending on Twitter for the last couple of days. He has come under fire for his sexist comments on Keke Palmer's revealing dress that she wore at the singer Usher's show. The tweet by Jackson read: "It's the outfit tho...you a mom." Twitter netizens have been going all out slamming Jackson's comments, calling him out for being misogynistic and a hater.

