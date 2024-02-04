Who Is Darius Rucker's ex-girlfriend Kate Quigley? Everything To Know About Her Life As She Shades Singer Over Drug Arrest

This article contains mentions of drug usage and death.

Darius Rucker was recently arrested in Tennessee on various charges of drug possession, and if there is one person happy about it, it’s his former girlfriend, Kate Quigley. She took to her X (formerly Twitter) account, saying, “Yes. I've heard. All I can say is Karma.”

So, who is Kate Quigley? And why is she so delighted over the Hootie & the Blowfish frontman getting arrested?

Kate Quigley’s life and her relationship with Rucker

Kate Quigley is a comedian, model, and actor who grew up in Ohio. The 442-year-old comedian used to host Playboy TV’s show Undercover and has appeared as a headliner in many Hollywood country clubs, including The Improv, Laugh Factory, and Comedy Store.

Her and Darius’s relationship began back in 2020 after the singer split from his wife of 20 years, Beth Leonard. The two of them went public in September of the same year with a picture of Kate sitting on Darius’ lap.

However, their relationship was pretty short-lived. It is not confirmed exactly when the two of them broke up, but it was before mid-2021. In September of the same year, Kate Quigley and three of her other friends suffered an overdose after consuming fentanyl-laced cocaine at a party in Venice Beach, California.

Even though Quigley survived, her three other friends, Fuquan Johnson, Natalie Williamson, and Enrico Colangeli, unfortunately could not. And even though they were not together anymore at the time, Rucker gave the public an update about her condition, saying that even though her companions did not survive, Quigley “is doing OK.”

Later, the comedian took to social media to mourn the loss of her friend while also calling out her ex for giving a health update on her behalf. She wrote, “Hi Darius, Could u plz refrain from making public comments about my health or well-being since u haven’t called once to see how i’m doing & have no clue? Thanks Boo Boo!!!”

What did she say about Rucker’s arrest?

Darius Rucker was arrested on three counts of a misdemeanor, including possession and exchange of controlled substances, on 1st February. The third charge against him was due to the violation of Tennessee’s vehicle registration law. His arrest was confirmed by Page Six, and he was released after posting his $10,500 bail.

After the news of his arrest broke, Kate Quigley posted on her X account saying, “Yes. I've heard. All I can say is Karma,” with a heart emoji at the end. She also posted a picture of her in a blue bikini with the caption, “Mood when u hear your d-bag ex got arrested” on Instagram. She has faced quite a lot of backlash for both of her posts.

