Who is Dave Rienzi, Dany Garcia’s husband? Here is everything to know about XFL owner’s spouse

Dany Garcia is currently married to Dave Rienzi, a well-known professional bodybuilder who was also a fitness trainer to Dwayne Johnson ( The Rock ). Interestingly Dwayne Johnson was also Dany Garcia’s ex-husband and Dave Rienzi met XFL co-owner during one of The Rock’s fitness routines. Here is more to know about Dave Rienzi – XFL co-owner’s spouse.

About Dave Rienzi

Dave Rienzi and Dany Garcia tied the knot on March 29, 2014 only after a few months of dating. Dave is a professional fitness coach who has also worked with Dwayne Johnson. On the other hand, Dany Garcia is a professional bodybuilder and fourteen years older than Dave Rienzi.

The dynamics between Dave, Johnson, and Dany might seem odd however they seem to make it work just fine. In an interview Dwayne Johnson credited Dave Rienzi in great condition during his WWE career. He is also known for training Henry Cavill. Rienzi have been working together with these people for about a decade.

Fans believe that the relationship between Dave Rienzi and Dany Garcia is based on common interests and values.

About Dany Garcia

Dany has earned millions in the consulting and production industries. If reports are to be believed, the XFL co-owner has wealth worth $40 million. She is co-founder of Seven Buck Productions which have produced movies like Black Adam, Baywatch, Hobbes and Shaw, Shazam!, Jungle Cruise, Jumanji, and more. Garcia is also the first woman to own a professional sports league since 2020 as she and The Rock brought XFL in 2020.

Additionally, the 54 year old owns a wide ranging portfolio of the businesses in food brands and entertainment as she is the chairwoman of TGC Management and The Garcia Companies.

Earlier Dany Garcia was married to Dwayne Johnson from May 1993. They have a daughter together named Simone Alexandra Johnson. The couple however divorced in 2008 but continue to maintain a healthy professional relationship for their business careers together.