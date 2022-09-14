Who is Dawit Eklund, the American DJ allegedly dating Malia Obama?

So, who is Dawit Eklund, and how did he and the former First Daughter of the USA end up together? Read on to know more about him!

The eldest daughter of America's former President Barrack Obama, Malia Obama, has recently been spotted with her rumored, as Russ would say, "date type thing" Dawit Eklund on the streets of New York. Although it has not yet been confirmed, Eklund and Obama are rumored to be dating and were also seen spending time together in Los Angeles earlier this year.

Who is Dawit Eklund?

Dawit Eklund is primarily an American music producer and DJ, born in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa. Eklund is half American and half Ethiopian and studied at the International Community School of Addis Ababa, under the Ethiopian institute. Furthermore, during his teenage years, Eklund reportedly visited many countries, including Bangladesh, Egypt, Sudan, and Kenya, due to the nature of his father's job, who is currently a retired government employee.

Following his primary studies, he moved to the States, and in 2012, Eklund did his graduation in International Development Studies from George Washington University. After leaving college, Dawit started his music career by uploading his first piece, titled "Psycho Animus", on his SoundCloud account. He can play many musical instruments such as guitar, ukulele, and drums, and has released many tracks on his SoundCloud profile, including "Litchi Juice", "Mint", "Lies Are Chic", and others.

Eklund also started a record label by partnering with two of his friends, Joyce Lim and Sami Yenigun. The company, 1432 R, is based in Washington and primarily sells music via distributors in the industry. It has launched quite a few artists in the market and usually focuses on the Ethiopian genre of music.

Is Dawit Eklund dating Malia Obama?

Dawit Eklund and malia Obama were recently spotted together in New York, strolling through the streets of Manhattan's Soho area. While Malia Obama rocked a denim shirt, a pair of beige cargo pants, white sneakers, and a pair of dark shades, Eklund matched his partner's streetwear-style fashion with a green shirt-black jacket combo, khaki-colored trousers, and multi-colored sneakers. They walked around the neighborhood and were seen grabbing lunch from Chinatown.

Although the duo was seen walking around together, neither did they hold hands nor did they show any signs of being a couple. In fact, both Obama and Eklund, surprisingly, walked with their hands crossed in front of themselves.

However, it is worth noting that Malia seems to love New York City when it comes to exploring with her partner. Back in 2018, the eldest Obama daughter, who was a 19-year-old at the time, was spotted around the Big Apple in NYC with her ex-boyfriend Rory Farquharson.

So, if Malia brought the American-Ethiopian music artist Dawit Eklund to, possibly, one of her favorite places, it must mean something, right? Also, there is the fact that the 24-year-old Malia Obama was seen with Eklund last month for the first time in LA. At the time, the alleged couple was seen grabbing takeout food.

