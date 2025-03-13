Who is Dawn Robinson? Former En Vogue Star SHOCKS Fans With Homeless Living Confession

Dawn Robinson, who is known for being the founding member of the popular 90s R&B girl group En Vogue, recently took to YouTube to speak about her current living conditions. The songstress posted a video this week, sharing that she has become homeless and has been living in her car for three years now.

Who is Dawn Robinson?

Dawn Robinson is an American singer and actress best known as a founding member of the R&B/pop group En Vogue, one of the world's best-selling girl groups. Formed in 1989, En Vogue gained prominence with hits like Hold On, Free Your Mind, and Giving Him Something He Can Feel. After departing from En Vogue in 1997, she joined the supergroup Lucy Pearl, releasing a platinum-selling debut album in 2000. Robinson also pursued a solo career after leaving the band, releasing her album Dawn in 2002.

Accolades and achievements

Throughout her career, Robinson has garnered numerous awards and nominations. Her work with En Vogue earned her two American Music Awards, a Billboard Music Award, seven MTV Video Music Awards, four Soul Train Music Awards, and eight Grammy nominations. Additionally, her collaboration with Lucy Pearl led to a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal for the track 'Dance Tonight.'

Along with the band, Robinson has sold over 11 million records as a member of En Vogue and Lucy Pearl and as a solo artist.

Why is she living in a car?

The En Vogue member was quick to spill out all the details of her condition after she lost her home and work. It turns out that she first left En Vogue in 1997 due to contract disputes. After this, the pop icon revealed that she lived with her parents in Las Vegas in 2020.

However, tensions with her mother forced her to leave. She was briefly offered a place by her manager in Los Angeles. The 58-year-old then explained that space constraints and the cost of hotels left her with no choice but to live in her car.

Dawn explained her situation, saying, "I got to know what to do in my car and how to do it, like how to cover my windows and who not to talk to. You're careful about telling people you're alone, especially as a woman." She also reflected on her experience, adding, "Would I have an apartment right now if I had a choice? I would; I'm not going to lie. But am I glad that I did this? Absolutely. I'm proud of what I've accomplished out here."

Robinson was quick to share a silver lining in her confession on the internet. She stated that other celebrities, including Steve Harvey, Hilary Swank, and Kelly Clarkson, have also faced similar struggles. Despite her situation, Robinson said she doesn’t see herself as a victim and is using this time for personal growth.

What is she planning now?

With this, she also assured her fans that she has been trying to stay healthy during this time. "Just so you guys know, I have a gym membership, and I shower there. I'm a Funky Diva, but I'm not funky!" she added, mentioning that she is documenting her journey for a future documentary.

On the other side, girl band En Vogue members Terry Ellis, Cindy Herron-Braggs, Rhona Bennett, and recently returned member Maxine Jones continue to perform for shows. The group has upcoming shows, including one on March 28, 2025, at the Thunder Valley Casino Resort in California.