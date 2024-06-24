Who Is Dee Snider's Wife, Suzette Snider? All About Her As Twisted Sister Vocalist Opens Up About Their Relationship

Dee Snider addressed a lot about his long-time wife, Suzette, during his recent interview. While talking about his band and struggling days, the legend has also spoken of how he and his wife got over a lot of issues together and how they are still making it strong.

While we speak of the couple, we would also like to discuss a few things about Suzette Snider. Here’s all that might intrigue you about the legendary wife of the Twisted Sister’s frontman.

Who is Suzette Snider?

Dee Snider and Suzette have been together for over 45 years now. This strong bond they share might intrigue you to learn about his wife. To begin with, she has been the legendary person who helped Dee’s band with the costumes and makeup they are known for.

Talking to KERRANG!, the frontman mentioned in 2021 that the look of the costumes was taken far away from initially being a feminine one by Suzette.

Not just the costume, but the very famous logo of Twisted Sister was designed by his wife, the singer told The Sydney Morning Herald in 2019.

As per the New York Post, Suzette is a costume designer as well as a hair and makeup artist. She has a degree from the Fashion Institute of Technology in fashion design.

While being the creator of the looks of the Glam Metal Act, she is also a person who designed the house on Long Island, where Dee and Suzette Snider live with their family.

As stated by the We’re Not Gonna Take It singer, Suzette, who comes from a construction family background, had renovated their home.

Talking to the New York Post, Dee had stated, “She’s really responsible for creating something beautiful, and people should see it.”

Dee and Suzette tied the knot on October 23, 1981, and renewed their vows in 2006, on their 25th wedding anniversary. They have four children: Jesse, Shane, Cody, and Cheyenne.

They are also grandparents to Jesse’s four children.

Dee Snider about Suzette

Even a couple that belongs to the rock 'n' roll industry has its struggles, but how good you are as a partner defines the relationship.

Talking to TV Insider, Dee Snider recently spoke about how he met his wife at a bar who had come to see the performance of a girl group with a phony ID at the age of 15.

While the girl group was Twisted Sister, the two had managed to stay together until now. However, they had been to a marriage counselor to help them get over a plan of separation.

While the couple did not go for divorce, as they already had two kids back then, they have managed to get over the ups and downs, with Dee Snider addressing Suzette as his “partner in crime, my best friend.”

“She is amazing. We’re amazing together,” adds the legendary singer.

