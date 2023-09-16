Who is Demi Lovato's boyfriend Jutes? Here are 5 things to know about the musician

Demi Lovato is head over heels in love with her boyfriend, Jutes, whom she started dating last year. The Heart Attack singer made their relationship official with an Instagram post last year. Since then, they have been really happy and have gone on multiple holidays together. In a recent interview with Howard Stern for his radio show on SiriusXM, Lovato revealed she and Jutes have spoken about getting married in the future. But there is not much about Lovato's lover that everyone knows, so here is everything you need to know about Demi Lovato’s boyfriend, Jutes.

ALSO READ: 'I'm not friends with her': When Demi Lovato made a stern statement on her friendship with Selena Gomez

Here are 5 things to know about Demi Lovato’s boyfriend, Jutes:

Who is Jutes?

The musician is from Ottawa, Canada, and before discovering songwriting while living in Toronto, he studied film. After signing with Capitol Records, he left two years later to pursue his own independent artist goals.

Jutes is a successful musician

Jute$ has signed with Capitol Records and has released music as an independent artist. He promotes his music on social media and has a significant Instagram following of over 90,000. He released Hollywood Hillbilly, the first single from his latest project, in early August 2022 and published a music video on social media.

Jutes is a fan of tattoos

With the number of tattoos Jute$ has, it's evident that he enjoys body art. The rockstar frequently flaunts them in photos and videos, and they can be seen on both of his arms, hands, neck, chest, back, legs, and even his face. The artwork comprises a $1 bill, music notes, and the message "Chin up, beautiful."

Jutes loves to change his hair color

Jute$ has worn blonde, red, and pink hair in numerous social media photos and videos. He also enjoys wearing a variety of headgear, such as trucker hats, baseball caps, and knit caps.

Jutes and Demi Lovato collaborated

The brilliant singer and composer revealed on Instagram that he helped create her 2022 single Substance and admitted it was one of the hardest projects he'd ever heard. He captioned the post, "Substance by @ddlovato out now! one of my favorite songs I've ever worked on. I remember thinking, What am I supposed to do in a Demi Lovato session? when I was asked to pull up and write for this session, only to arrive and discover she was working on one of the most difficult rock projects I've ever heard. Obviously, this is a crazy milestone for me, but more than that, I feel so grateful to be a part of something I adore. Congratulations to the entire crew."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, he and Lovato are in a happy, healthy, and beautiful relationship, and they keep sharing insights from their relationship on social media with their fans. In a recent interview with Howard Stern, Lovato was also gushing about her relationship with longtime beau Jutes.

ALSO READ: ‘I was hiding in my room’: Demi Lovato reveals she was in ‘walking coma’ after near-fatal 2018 overdose; Details inside