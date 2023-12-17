Who is Demi Lovato's fiancé Jordan Lutes? Exploring their relationship as couple get engaged

Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes, who made their relationship public in August 2022, got engaged on Saturday in Los Angeles. A representative for the singer confirmed the news of the engagement to PEOPLE. In pictures which were shared by PEOPLE, Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes were seen smiling at each other, both twinned in shiny black outfits. Lovato also shared a closer look at the stunning ring on her fingers.

Reportedly, Lovato and Lutes’ romance blossomed organically through music as the two had met while working on their 2022 album Holy Fvck.

Who is Jordan Lutes?

Jordan, who is a Toronto-based musician, was initially signed by Capitol Records but eventually chose to leave the label. Lutes preferred to be in charge of his own career as an indie artist, a decision which has worked out quite well for him. According to a 2021 interview with The Nuance Magazine, Lutes left Capitol Records to pursue his career in rap music independently. Under the name Jutes, Lutes began releasing albums in 2020 after previously only releasing singles. So far he has delivered three albums, Overrated, A Really Bad Dream, and Careful What You Wish For. His song Hollywood Hillbilly was released in August 2022.

While Lutes’ career has been solely music-based, he has also attended film school. He hopes to use all aspects of his character to make art, and he spoke to The Nuance Magazine about wanting to draw and act, “I draw as well and want to make my own animated show with my homie from Toronto who I met in film school ... Would love to act eventually as well.”

The artist co-wrote the single Substance on Lovato’s latest record, Holy Fvck. Like Demi Lovato, Lutes is also sober and has reflected on his sobriety journey on Instagram. “When I got asked to pull up and write for this session I remember thinking wtf am I supposed to do in a Demi Lovato session? only to show up and realize she was making one of the hardest rock projects I’ve ever heard.”

Demi Lovato is engaged to her boyfriend, Jordan Lutes, after more than a year together. As per PEOPLE , Lutes proposed to Lovato on Saturday, December 16, in a “personal and intimate” moment with a pear-shaped diamond solitaire ring created by Material Good. Both made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy gala at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., in February.

In August 2022, it was confirmed that Demi Lovato was dating a musician after she was spotted with Jordan Lutes. Fast forward to Demi’s birthday, Lutes launched their relationship on Instagram with a very sweet post for his girlfriend.

“Happy birthday baby. Ur a 30 year old minx and I’m the luckiest schmuck in the world cuz I get to call u mine. Making u laugh has become my new obsession cuz ur smile literally cures my depression (there’s a song lyric in there somewhere). I’m so proud of u for not only surviving everything you’ve been through but coming out on top and becoming ur healthiest happiest sweetest self.”

He continued, “And that’s all u baby … I’m just here to support u and tell stupid dad jokes when needed. ur more than ur music, more than ur voice, more than a beautiful face. ur everything. I love u. Ps the last slide is the new #1 cutest video on the internet. Literally bursting w joy. How are u real lol.”

Lovato in her response commented, “YOURE THE BEST BOYFRIEND IN THE WORLD,” she commented. “I’m just so grateful I get to call you mine because I’ve never laughed like this in my life, I’ve never smiled so much and my heart is constantly so full of love [with] you.”

Ahead of their engagement, Lovato also recently spoke about her relationship with Jutes when she was a guest on The Jennifer Hudson Show earlier this month. She said,

“We worked really well together and we’re also just super in love,” Lovato shared. “It’s amazing to find someone that you just laugh with and that you get to make music with. It’s just so special.”

