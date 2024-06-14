Who Is Derek Connolly? All About Jurassic World Writer As He Is Set To Write Script For G. I. Joe X Transformers Movie

G.I. Joe X Transformers is one of the most highly anticipated movies of the decade. While the project has grabbed the attention of everyone, it is slowly revealing its cast and crew. Recently, Derek Connolly has been announced to be the writer working on the script of this legendary crossover, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Let's take a look at his previous projects and the legacy he has made throughout his years in the Hollywood film industry.

Derek Connolly’s previous projects

The recently announced talent, joining the G. I. Joe x Transformers project, Derek Connolly attended the New York University Tisch School of the Arts. He has experience of working with filmmakers like Colin Trevorrow and more and has even portrayed his skills in many acclaimed movies such as Safety Not Guaranteed. The same film earned him a nomination for the Independent Spirit Award for Best First Screenplay.

Coming to his experience in working with other great movie franchises, he has some of the most acclaimed credits under his belt. Connolly has written for the Jurassic World film series, which is a part of the legendary trilogy, the original Jurassic Park movie.

His most recent work was Jurassic World: Dominion. With that, he has also worked on The Rise of Skywalker, along with Chris Terrio and J.J. Abrams. He even has worked on the 2019 Pokémon Detective Pikachu movie along with Ryan Reynolds and Kathryn Newton, as well as has penned 2017’s Tom Hiddleston and Brie Larson starrer, the monster verse film, Kong: Skull Island.

Advertisement

His writing credits also include the 2016 movie Monster Trucks.

About G.I. Joe X Transformers

The legendary crossover was first teased at the end of the 2023 action movie Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. In one of its sequences, Noah Diaz played by Anthony Ramos is given a G.I. Joe card by Agent Burke, the character portrayed by Michael Kelly.

Coming to the cast of the movie, for now, it is just Chris Hemsworth who is in talks to star in the untitled project by Paramount Pictures.

The movie that will unite two epic franchises will depict a story happening shortly after the event of Transformers' recent entry.

The action legend Steven Spielberg will be the producer of the film as per a report by Collider.

While the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga actor is set to star in the aforementioned crossover, he will be voicing Optimus Prime in the animated movie Transformers One. Joining him will be some of the most acclaimed actors from the industry such as Scarlett Johansson, Jon Hamm, Laurence Fishburne, along with Brian Tyree Henry and Steve Buscemi.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga To Get Black & Chrome Treatment, Says Director George Miller