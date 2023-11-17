Who is Dex Carvey's girlfriend? Exploring personal life of Dana Carvey's recently-deceased son

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction

Dex Carvey, the 32-year-old son of comedian Dana Carvey, tragically passed away due to an accidental drug overdose, as shared by his parents, Dana and Paula, in a joint statement on Instagram. While Dex wasn't married, he had a girlfriend whose name is connected to Dex Carvey's demise reports. Here's everything we know so far about Dex's girlfriend Kaylee.

Kaylee was the first to report police about Dex

As per TMZ Kaylee was the first to call the police about the incident. Law Enforcement sources revealed Kaylee grew concerned when Dex locked himself in their suite's bathroom and didn't come out for a long time. Police reached the place of the incident and revived him. The cause of death was said to be an apparent drug overdose. However, an autopsy is currently pending, per TMZ.

Since Kaylee led a private life there isn't much information about her birth, age, or occupation. But SNL alum Dana Carvey revealed that Dex loved Kaylee the most apart from his friends.

ALSO READ: Is Glen Powell dating Sydney Sweeney? Top Gun: Maverick star addresses rumors about personal life

Dana Carvey revealed Dex loved Kaylee the most

Dana Carvey and his wife Paula Zwagerman announced their son's death through a joint statement on November 15, 2023. The statement posted by them on Instagram read,

"Last night we suffered a terrible tragedy. Our beloved son, Dex, died of an accidental drug overdose. He was 32 years old. Dex packed a lot into those 32 years. He was extremely talented at so many things--music, art, film making; comedy--and pursued all of them passionately."

The statement continued, "It's not an exaggeration to say that Dex loved life. And when you were with him, you loved life too. He made everything fun. But most of all, he loved his family; his friends, and his girlfriend, Kaylee. Dex was a beautiful person. His handmade birthday cards are a treasure. We will miss him forever. To anyone struggling with addiction or who loves someone struggling with addiction, you are in our hearts and prayers."

Dana also took to his Instagram to share his son's. One of them was Dex's picture in which he was smiling at something. Dana captioned the post, “Fxxx the tabloids. This is my boy.”

Another was the picture of a father-son duo happily discussing something. the stand-up comedian wrote in the caption, “Dex and me working together. What a joy.”

While details about Dex's girlfriend, Kaylee, remain private, it's also evident that he cherished her deeply as revealed by Dana. The family is navigating this difficult time, emphasizing the importance of addressing addiction struggles and offering prayers to those affected.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Scarlett Johansson says it would take a 'Marvel miracle' for her to come back as Black Widow