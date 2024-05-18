Who is Diane Ford? Know All About Her As Stand-Up Comedian Passes Away At 68

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death.

On April 30 comedian Diane Ford died of cancer in Sarasota, Florida, as was announced by her nephew Wes Roberts as per The Hollywood Reporter. She was a Las Vegas headliner known for her performances on HBO specials and A&E's An Evening at the Improv. She had also written an episode of the popular sitcom Home Improvement.

Who is Diane Ford? All we know about the late Stand-up comic

Ford was born September 4, 1955, in Waseca Minnesota. She faced personal tragedy when her parents died in a car accident while she was just fourteen years old. From this point onwards she lived with relatives and in foster homes. She attended a Catholic girls' boarding school.



According to The Detroit News, she once admitted that many comedians including herself have experienced moments of tremendous pain and suffering during their lives but instead of giving into despair, they have chosen to laugh about them. "A lot of comedy comes out of pain. If you can turn it around somehow and then laugh at it, it makes the pain easier to bear," she told The Detroit News.



Tim Allen who's a huge fan of the self-deprecating humorist Diane Ford admitted that she wouldn’t be afraid to speak her mind. Allen even had one episode written by Ford in his ABC sitcom called Home Improvement (1994). Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Looking back at Diane Ford's illustrious career and legacy in the field of comedy

Ford’s countenance was regularly appreciated on Fox News' Comic Strip Live where she appeared 13 times and on Jerry Lewis' fundraiser Labor Day Telethon on eight occasions. She earned 11 comedian of the year nominations at the American Comedy Awards.

Her works on HBO include Deadly Course (2010), Women of the Night II (1988), Command Performance (1990) as well as episodes of One Night Stand in 1990 and 1992. She also appeared thirteen times in An Evening at the Improv and made three television recordings for BBC. Diane Ford’s Cosmopolitan Comedy show was headlined by her at the Desert Inn. She also performed at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre in Sarasota and aboard Carnival cruise ships.



Ford is survived by her husband John along with stepsons Rhett and Travis, and grandsons Charles, Aubrey, Addison, Selkie, and Uhtred.

ALSO READ: Britney Spears Blames Paramedics For Forceful Entry Amid Sam Asghari’s Divorce Finalization; DEETs