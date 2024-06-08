Who Is Dick Van Dyke's Wife Arlene Silver? All About Her As Actor Makes History Becoming Oldest Winner Of Daytime Emmy Award

Veteran actor and comedian Dick Van Dyke won a historic Daytime Emmy Award at the age of 98. He has become the oldest actor to bag the honor for his guest performance in the daytime drama series Days of Our Lives on Peacock, in which he played the role of amnesiac Timothy Robicheaux.

The actor appeared on stage with his wife, Arlene Silver, at the 51st Daytime Emmy Award on Friday night. Here's all you need to know about Silver.

About Dick Van Dyke's wife Arlene Silver

Dick Van Dyke and Arlene Silver first met while attending the 13th annual SAG Awards in January 2007. Silver was working the awards show as a makeup artist.

In an interview with Huffing Post back in 2013, she confessed that first meeting with Van Dyke, where he was sitting next to her at the catering table. "He said, ‘Hi, I’m Dick.’ The first thing I asked him was, ‘Weren’t you in Mary Poppins?’ I wasn’t sure,” she told the Huffington Post. “I knew who he was but I wasn’t sure why I knew who he was. I was not familiar with all his work. He has so much work I can’t believe I missed it.”

After two years of dating, Arlene moved into Dick's Malibu home in 2011. The two married in an intimate ceremony on February 29, 2012. They have a 46-year age difference.

Silver has also explored directing, having helmed their band Arlene & the Vantastix's song video.

Van Dyke's performances are additionally shaped by Silver; for example, she helped him choose the music for his debut on The Masked Singer. Their ongoing love story never fails to charm people, proving that genuine connection knows no age limits.

Silver is not just a makeup artist; she is also a singer and dancer. They perform together in Vantastix, an a cappella group formed by Van Dyke.

The actor jokingly told Yahoo! that his “beautiful young wife” is one of the many things that keeps him young even in his later days.

Dick Van Dyke’s record-setting win at Daytime Emmy

It was such a night for the legendary actor and comedian. After receiving the award along with his wife on stage, his first reaction was quite surprising. He could not believe that he had won.

“I don’t believe this. I feel like a spy from nighttime television,” he said. “I’m 98 years old. Can you believe it? This really tops off a lifetime of 80 years in the business. If I had known I would have lived this long, I would’ve taken better care of myself."

His episodes on the series aired on September 1, 4, 8, and 14th, with his wife, Arlene Silver, appearing in the first one. On the road to win the award, he beat out last year's winner Alley Mills of General Hospital, Australian actor Guy Pearce of Amazon Freevee’s Neighbours, Linden Ashby of The Young and the Restless, and Ashley Jones of The Bold and the Beautiful.

Dyke has won four Primetime Emmys, including three in the 1960s for his classic comedy series The Dick Van Dyke Show.

