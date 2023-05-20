Who is Dixie D’Amelio? Here’s why the reality star has been hospitalized

The well-known social media influencer, Dixie D'Amelio, almost lost consciousness and was taken to the hospital on May 18. When the incident occurred, Dixie and her sister, Charli, along with mother Heidi D'Amelio were preparing to launch their new footwear business, D'Amelio Footwear. Fortunately, Dixie is ok and her health issue didn't turn out to be too serious. She reportedly feels much better now and still intends to attend the shoe launch for the D'Amelio family.

What happened to Dixie D'Amelio?

As per reports, Dixie was working in West Hollywood at around 3 pm when she almost passed out. The reality star was then rushed to the hospital by an ambulance. Reports say Dixie was dehydrated and was given fluids through an IV. However, Dixie's relatives and friends became quite worried after a fire brigade was called to Sunset Plaza for a probable seizure. Although, nothing serious as such happened to her.

Dixie D'Amelio advertises shoes from the hospital

Despite being in the hospital, Dixie didn't miss the opportunity to advertise her shoe business. On her Snapchat, the reality star posted a selfie. Given the various monitors attached to her chest, it appears that the photograph was taken in a hospital where she promoted her brand. The brand will provide sandals, trainers, boots, heels, and more in seven different styles.

About Dixie D’Amelio

Born on August 12, 2001, Dixie Jane D'Amelio is an American singer and social media star who is best known for her videos on TikTok. She is the older sister of popular American social media personality, Charli D'Amelio. As of November 2022, she had over 57.5 million TikTok followers, 3.3 billion likes, 24.2 million Instagram followers, 7.04 million YouTube subscribers, and 619.12 million views. She also hosts a chat show on YouTube called The Early Late Night Show, which has over 619.12 million views. In 2020, she appeared in the YouTube web series Attaway General and began releasing her own music after signing a record deal with HitCo Entertainment.

D'Amelio and her sister Charli D'Amelio both experienced a boost in popularity on TikTok at the same time. In December 2020, she released her singles ‘One Whole Day’ and ‘Roommates’. A 2021 release called ‘Psycho’ with Kentucky rapper Rubi Rose reached its peak position of 25 on the US pop charts.

