Who is DJ Fred Again? 5 things to know about Selena Gomez's rumored new love

It seems like Selena Gomez's dating life is flourishing with new colors. And this time, the singer has found herself an able DJ and record producer, Fred Again. Last night, the two were spotted having dinner together in West Hollywood. The news was first cracked by ET. And since then, the internet is talking about who this new person in Selena's life really is. So, who is Fred Again? Here are five things to know about Selena Gomez's rumored new love.

Who is DJ Fred Again?

Also known as Frederick John Philip Gibson, DJ Fred Again is an English record producer, singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and DJ. This is enough for us to know that he must have had musical connections with Selena in the first place. The two seem to have met with common connections within the music industry. While the evening shared between the two continues to make waves, here are five things to know about the new man in her life.

Co-wrote 'Solo' for Demi Lovato

Post the release of his first breakout song Shotgun, the songwriter went on to work alongside Clean Bandit. This was where he got his first chance to work with Demi Lavato and co-write her popular song, Solo.

Youngest Brit Awards Winner

In 2020, Fred Gibson won the Producer of the Year at the Brit Awards 2020. With this, he came the youngest producer to bag the award at Brits. After this, there was no looking back for the star.



Producer for BTS

Not only has the individual worked with renowned industry names such as Ed Sheeran and Rita Ora, but he also went on to lend music to the K-pop band BTS. Apart from this, the names of Charli XCX and Stormzy are also associated with his works.

Top Charts producer

According to The Tab, a report was released in 2019 suggesting that 30% of all the music on that year's Billboard charts was produced by him. Meaning that the man is simply a genius when it comes to producing music.

The New York Time gigs that sell out in under 60 seconds title winner

That is correct, Fred Again holds that title of The New York Time gigs that sell out in under 60 seconds. He was named so after the success of Actual Life, one of his most successful projects in the recent past.

As the two continue to date, it will be interesting to see what the future of this budding relationship would be.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez and DJ Fred seen having dinner together again, fueling dating rumors