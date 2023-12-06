Who is Dogpool in Deadpool? Explore more about the new character in the Ryan Reynolds starrer MCU movie

The hype of the upcoming Ryan Reynolds starrer movie has been increasing day by day. While the movie is finally in production, it is a dream come true moment for the superhero fandom, as Deadpool will be teaming up with Wolverine. The set photos have given a clear look at the actors’ costumes and recently a new photo has been posted by the actor, which reveals a new character, Dogpool, who would be joining him in his MCU debut.

Ryan Reynolds posts a photo of the Dogpool

Before the movie’s teaser or the poster, the marketing has already begun. Taking to Instagram, the actor posted a photo of his character, Wade Wilson, who is holding the new cute character, Dogpool. The official Dogpool page also shared the photo of the character licking Wade Wilson's "avocado" face as it said, “Looks like avocado. Tastes like dog shit.”

Not only does the photo reveal the new character joining the team, but also gives a clear look at Reynolds’s Wade Wilson, and the Merc with a Mouth is looking as crispy as ever in the image. In the comics, the dog has been Deadpool’s goodest boy, and this time, he is preparing to make his MCU debut in Deadpool 3.

ALSO READ: Who is X-23? Exploring the character rumored to be joining Ryan Reynold and Hugh Jackman's Deadpool 3

Advertisement

Who is Dogpool?

In the comics, the character made his debut in 2010’s Prelude to Deadpool Corps #3 as the mini-series followed a host of Deadpool variants being recruited to form a multiversal super team. On Earth-103173, the dog named Wilson is experimented on as part of the Mascara-X project and follows the same faith as the real-life Wade Wilson. The process fails and the new deformed Wilson dog sporting patchy fur and a seemingly perpetually rotting tail, is unable to either find a place he belongs or kill himself.

While it is yet to be confirmed whether the character will be in the movie, it can be assumed that Deadpool might meet the Dogpool and prime” versions of heroes to fight a multiverse war, as per the rumors.

Let us know in the comments, what you think about it and stay tuned for more information!

Deadpool 3 is slated to release on July 26, 2024.

ALSO READ: Who has played Sabretooth on the big screen? Exploring his appearance in X-Men and Wolverine movies