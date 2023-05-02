Who is Dominic Purcell? 5 things we bet you didn't know about Tish Cyrus’ fiance

Dominic Purcell is famously known for his role as Lincoln Burrows in the show Prison Break. The hit series premiered in 2005, ran for 4 seasons, and made a comeback in Season 5 in 2017. Dominic was born in Wallasey, Cheshire, England but raised in Australia. Here are 5 things you need to know about Tish Cyrus’ fiance.

Dominic Purcell proposed to Tish Cyrus

The 53-year-old actor proposed to Miley Cyrus’ mom Tish Cyrus on Saturday, April 29. The couple is now engaged after Tish said yes to the proposal that took place in Malibu, California. Tish and Dominic started dating in July 2022, months after Tish filed for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus. The two were married for nearly 20 years. Tish took to Instagram to announce that she had accepted Dominic’s proposal. The picture showed Dominic’s arms around her waist as she lay her hand on top of his, the massive diamond ring hard to miss in the picture, She captioned the post, “A thousand times…. YES.” The second picture showed Tish smiling sweetly at the camera while Dominic looked at his fiance lovingly with his arms around her.

Dominic was in the series Flash

After the series Prison Break ended in 2009, Dominic was cast in The CW’s Legends of Tomorrow and The Flash in the role of Mick Rory, AKA Heat Wave. “Wentworth [Miller] and I worked on The Flash together, and we were talking about it; we were very excited about the possibility of exploring it, especially with the success on Netflix,” Purcell told Hollywood Life in an interview. He continued, “It just became inevitable, so Wentworth and I went and visited everyone, and after that, it happened really fast. Real fast.”

Dominic has four children

Dominic has been married before. He was married to Rebecca Williamson from 1998 to 2008 and they have 4 children together: Lily-Rose Purcell, 19, Augustus Purcell, 19, Audrey Purcell, 22, Joseph Purcell, 23.

Dominic and AnnaLynne McCord dated

Dominic and AnnaLynne McCord dated for three years. The pair started dating in 2011 and decided to split in December 2014. They got back together almost a year later. It was confirmed when Dominic was badly injured on the set of Prison Break when AnnaLynne took to Instagram writing, “My badass muthaf****** man not worried at all during our 2 hour ‘copter ride to be treated following an incident during filming. Won’t lie. It was scary AF wondering for hours if his skull was in tact… Alas, I’m with a rough’n tough Aussie for a reason. That hard head is good for something.” They dated for two more years before splitting in 2018. They also rekindled in September 2020 and went their separate ways again.

Dominic is a skin cancer survivor

Dominic was diagnosed with skin cancer in 2015. He has never spoken about it openly, but this was the reason that brought him and his ex AnnaLyne back together. “I came back into his life as his friend, and I took him to his doctor’s appointments and I was there with him because whether or not he realized it, I love him. One of the things he said was, ‘You really love me, don’t you?’ I was like ‘Oh my God. Are you kidding me? Are you kidding me? After all this time, you still don’t know that? I gave up all my 20s for you,’” She revealed in an interview.

