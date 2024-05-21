Who Is Donna Langley? All We Know About The Kering’s Women In Motion Award Honoree At Cannes Film Festival 2024

This Cannes Film Festival will honor Donna Langley with the Women in Motion Award for her professional excellence. Donna Langley is the chair and the chief content officer of NBC Universal Studio Group. The award will be presented by Kering’s chairman and CEO Francois-Henri Pinault, the Cannes President Iros Knobloch, and director Thierry Fremaux.

Who is Donna Langley?

Donna Langley began her career as a production executive at New Line Cinema around 2000. She joined Universal Pictures in 2001 and was elevated to senior vice president of production. Langley oversaw several highly successful films while working at Universal, including Bourne, Fast & Furious, and Despicable Me. Her ability to forge strong bonds with filmmakers and screenwriters is well recognized. Jordan Peele made his feature debut with Get Out, and he went on to make Us and Nope with the help of Langley.

Additionally, Langley effectively persuaded filmmaker Christopher Nolan to go from Warner Bros. to Universal, giving Universal an advantage over Oppenheimer. Oppenheimer's hit list was added by Langley in 2023, continuing his winning streak after the achievements of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, M3GAN, and Cocaine Bear.

Langley, the chairman of the NBCUniversal Studio Group and the company’s Chief Content Officer is responsible for managing the teams that cover television and movies. She oversees Universal Pictures, DreamWorks Animation, Universal Television, and other assets.

In 2023, Langley’s responsibilities grew as she took on the role of Chief Content Officer. She now oversees Universal’s movie lineup and the company’s television and streaming plans. She has worked to create mentorship and opportunities for women throughout her career. Langley was pivotal in establishing The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Film Mentorship program.

From 2013 to 2019, Langley served as the chair of Universal Pictures and assisted in generating $4 billion in global box office revenue during that timeframe. Langley has managed successful movie series such as Fast & Furious, Jurassic World, Bourne, Pitch Perfect, Fifty Shades, and others. Her skill is evident in successfully handling original, low-cost movies such as Get Out and Split, made for under $10 million each.

Hailing from the United Kingdom, Langley is the first British female to lead a significant Hollywood production company and was honored with the title of Dame Commander by Queen Elizabeth II in 2020.

Langley’s thoughts on the Cannes honour

Langley stated that being awarded the Women in Motion Award is a great honor, and being acknowledged alongside other outstanding recipients demonstrates the efforts of Kering, the Cannes Film Festival, and industry colleagues in advancing women, amplifying their voices, creating opportunities, and challenging limits.

The gala dinner Kering hosts on May 19 will be the venue for the awards ceremony, where top talent and festival executives will come together in a glamorous setting. The tribute will honor Langley for her career, unwavering leadership, and impact on reshaping popular culture while promoting diversity in the entertainment industry by providing opportunities for women and people of color.

The gala dinner is a component of the innovative Women in Motion initiative that began in 2015, showcasing the impact and creativity of women in the fields of culture and the arts. Some previous recipients are Jane Fonda, Geena Davis, Susan Sarandon, Isabelle Huppert, Patty Jenkins, Gong Li, Salma Hayek, Viola Davis, and Michelle Yeoh.

Langley remembered acquiring the movie from Oppenheimer in a fiercely competitive situation after the famous director had just left Warner Bros., where he had been for a long time. Everyone desired to have Nolan. Naturally, everyone would want a Christopher Nolan movie. “Once we received it, it was quickly labeled a failure even before its release,” she explained, as the industry rumors suggested they paid too much for a historical drama. “What Oppenheimer demonstrates is that if you create it, they will arrive. This just proves that cinema has no set rules, which is why we are drawn to it.”

