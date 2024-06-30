Who Is Drew Basile? All About First Survivor Contestant To Appear In Jeopardy As His Winning Streak Ends

Drew Basile becomes the first Survivor contestant to participate in Jeopardy. While the participant had his winning streak going on for seven consecutive times he appeared on the show, Basile lost on his eighth attempt, where his wrong answer in the finals broke his run on the show.

In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Basile claimed that his winning streak had come to an end, but because he gets to play again, he is excited to get back on the stage to win the game in the near future.

Who is Drew Basile?

Claiming to be the smartest guy on the show and proving his opening line to be the truth, Drew Basile has made headlines by losing the trivia show on his eighth appearance. Basile is a 23-year-old Master’s student and the first Survivor alum to participate in Jeopardy. The reality show contestant won nearly $129,601 to date from his participation in both reality shows.

Speaking of his time as a contestant on Survivor and Jeopardy, Basile talked to Entertainment Weekly, and he mentioned, “What's funny is I had grown up watching two shows, Jeopardy and Survivor. Nobody had much faith in [me playing] Survivor.”

Basile further added that the case in Jeopardy was completely different from Survivor. The contestant revealed that he had been good at history and literature. In general, he is a great student, so Basile’s chances of getting into the trivia show were pretty decent.

Advertisement

Drew claimed, “Trivia competing is something I love, and I really didn't have much expectation beyond that.”

ALSO READ: Kerry Washington Reveals Shooting Knives Out 3 Has Been 'Lot Of Fun' For Her; Calls It 'Summer Camp For Movie-Making

Drew Basile claims that he knew the answer to the last question in the game

Drew Basile lost the last leg of the Jeopardy, causing him to break his winning streak. However, the 23 year old claimed that he knew the correct answer. Basile revealed the long filming hours and being on the sets for the whole day, causing him to fatigue.

On the last question of the show, Basile’s hint was, "In her autobiography, she tells of a rather'singular coincidence,' that one of her Swiss ancestors was a teacher of the deaf." Unfortunately, the participant said Gallaudet, which was stated as the wrong answer.

ALSO READ: Star Wars The Acolyte: Who Is The Sith Master? Series Finally REVEALS