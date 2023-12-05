Who is Dua Lipa's alleged ex-boyfriend Romain Gavras? Exploring his life, career, and relationship with the singer

It seems like Dua Lipa is single again. She was in a relationship with French filmmaker Romain Gavras for the last few months but that has now come to an end. Read on to know more about her ex-boyfriend.

Who is Romain Gavras?

Romain Gavras is a French filmmaker, most notably behind the 2022 Netflix film Athena. The film dealt with a socio-political crisis in France and was a critical hit.

Gavras has been spotted with the Dua Lipa a lot of times over the last few months, from Cannes Red Carpets to award shows together. Whenever the couple made an appearance together they cut a classy figure and had fans speculating the details about their relationship.

Romain Gavras is the son of Greek-French director Costa Gavras and has been linked with Dua Lipa since the summer. They even made an appearance together at the premiere of Barbie in which Dua Lipa played a small cameo.

In December of 2023, the couple seemed to have parted ways after a summer of romance together and are supposedly still on good terms.

“Dua and Romain have gone their separate ways after a summer of love,” according to a source as claimed by Elle. “She has blinkers on when it comes to her career and the pair ended the relationship before things turned sour. Romain considered Dua to be a workaholic but she doesn’t plan on slowing down for anything or anyone.”

Dua Lipa’s views on Love

Dua Lipa has previously been linked to many celebrities as well. She dated Bella and Gigi Hadid’s brother Anwar Hadid and was later linked to musician Jack Harlow and even Trevor Noah.

Dua Lipa has confessed herself to being a romantic, who is inspired by the love story of her parents and craves for a similar romantic life for herself.

“I’m such a firm believer in love. I blame my parents for that because they have a really good relationship and I think they’ve set my standards high,” she had shared in an interview with Elle. “Life's too not short not to say ‘I love you.’ As much as I tell myself not to rush into things or be careful to say ‘I love you’ too fast without really knowing if there’s any substance in the relationship, I think it’s really important to go with your gut.”

Despite her romantic leanings, at this point in her career, the New Rules singer is more focused on her work and isn’t able to give proper time to a relationship. This is also the reason for her breakup with Romain Gavras .

