Who is Duane Martin's ex-wife Tisha Campbell? Exploring their relationship amid shocking gay rumors with Will Smith

Will Smith and his longtime friend Duane Martin have found themselves in quite a media frenzy recently. Martin has been friends with the Men in Black actor for decades now, even after the two men had been married to Tisha Campbell, and Jada Pinkett Smith respectively for years. Martin married Campbell in 1996, and things only looked up from there for the couple for a while, that was before they officially separated in 2020. Here's everything to know about the actress.

Who is Tisha Campbell?

Campbell first made her debut in a musical comedy film, Little Shop of Horrors. It was only up and above for the actress from there on out, as she landed a role in Fox's hit comedy series, Martin. The series which ran from 1992 to 1997, made her a household mane in America. During this time, she also married Duane, whom she was married to for a good 27 years. It was all good for the couple for a long time, as is seen in an interview given by her to BlackDoctor.org on her 20th anniversary with the Ral Husband actor.

The now 55-year-old said, "It’s a lot of laughter, it’s a lot of understanding, it’s a lot of — you know — letting the other person be who they are." She continued, "We always have very positive people around us. People who are opinion leaders, people who hold us accountable for own actions. We really take that seriously." But from the looks of it, the two couldn't maintain that understanding from there on out, as the two filed for a divorce in 2019.

Tisha Campbell's messy divorce with Duane Martin

The Uncoupling star's split from her now ex-husband was no easy game. In an interview with Ebro in the Morning, she revealed it was difficult for her to find herself after her divorce. She admitted her career had come second to her married life, adding, "One of the things that goes through your mind is who am I outside of this person? I took marriage, my wifely duties…and being a mother, that was at the forefront of everything." She revealed things were "really bad" between her and Duane for 1.5 years before the duo eventually separated.

According to a document obtained by The Blast, the actress had filed for a restraining order against Martin in January of 2019. She had claimed that her then-estranged husband was "emotionally, mentally and physically" abusive towards her. In 2022, she revealed to Entertainment Tonight, that when she left the former basketball player, she had nothing left in her bank account, saying, "I had maybe seven dollars to my name and I was scared — it was like I was starting all over."

