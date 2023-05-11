Who is E. Jean Carroll? Here's 5 things about the journalist who won a sexual assault case against Donald Trump

E. Jean Carroll is a renowned American journalist, author, and advice columnist. She recently won a sexual abuse lawsuit against Donald Trump. Carroll filed a sexual assault suit against the former President back in November 2019. In May 2023, the jury found Donald Trump guilty of sexual assault, battery, and defamation. Here are 5 things about E. Jean Carroll you might not have known.

E. Jean Carroll attended Indiana University

E. Jean Carroll attended Indiana University and was crowned Miss Indiana University in 1963 and 1964. She also won Miss Cheerleader USA as a representative of the university.

E. Jean Carroll is a journalist

Carroll had her own blog called ‘Ask E. Jean.” Her column appeared in the Elle magazine from 1993 through 2019. It was one of the longest-running advice columns in American Publishing history. She is the author of several magazines, books, and anthologies. In her book, which was published in 2019, named “Do We Need Men For?: A Modest Proposal”, she accused Trump and Les Moonves of sexually assaulting her in the mid-1990s.

E. Jean Carroll’s personal life

Carroll was born on 12 December 1943 and celebrated her 79th birthday last year in December. She has been married and divorced twice. The journalist does not share a lot about her personal life, so it is unknown if Carroll has children from either one of her marriages. She has a Twitter following of 270,000.

E. Jean Carroll’s legal battle with Trump

Trump and Moonves both denied the allegations in her book. Carroll decided to sue Trump in New York Supreme Court for defamation and battery. She filed a suit against Trump in November 2019 and accused him of damaging her reputation while harming her professionally and causing her emotional pain. Carroll alleged, “Decades ago, the now President of the United States raped me. When I had the courage to speak out about the attack, he defamed my character, accused me of lying for personal gain, and even insulted my appearance.”

E. Jean Carroll gets awarded $5 million

In May 2023, a jury of six men and three women ruled out a judgment that found Trump guilty. He was deemed liable for sexual assault, battery, and defamation against Carroll. The Manhattan jury has asked Trump to pay the journalist $5 million in damages.

