Who is Elle King? 6 things to know about Rob Schneider's daughter

Trigger Warning: This article has references to substance abuse and mental health issues.

Elle King, born Tanner Elle Schneider, is an American singer-songwriter known for her soulful voice and genre-blending music. Born in 1989, she is the daughter of comedian and actor Rob Schneider. Elle's musical journey began with her 2014 debut album, Love Stuff, featuring the hit single Ex's & Oh's. Her distinctive style combines rock, blues, and pop influences.

Raised in a creative environment, Elle inherited her father's passion for performance. Rob Schneider, celebrated for his comedic roles in film and television, has always supported Elle's artistic pursuits. Together, they represent a dynamic father-daughter duo, each leaving a mark on the entertainment industry in their own way.

Here we lay out 6 things that you should know about Rob Schneider’s daughter.

Elle King’s strained relationship with father

Despite a less-than-ideal start, Elle King and her father, Rob Schneider, have managed to rebuild and strengthen their relationship over the years. Born Tanner Elle Schneider in 1989 to Rob Schneider and former model London King, little Elle witnessed her parents' divorce in 1990. Raised primarily by her mother and stepfather, Justin Tesa, in Ohio, Elle's bond with her father was strained during her formative years. Schneider's busy movie career played a key role in their distant connection. However, as time passed, both Elle and Rob worked towards reconciliation, demonstrating that familial ties can evolve and flourish even after challenging beginnings.

Advertisement

The singer opened up about her dad in 2018 during her interview with People , “My whole childhood, my dad was a workaholic.” King's journey to rebuilding her relationship with her father took a positive turn during a challenging period in her life. The singer/songwriter disclosed to the magazine that the process of reconciliation gained momentum after a tumultuous year marked by the end of a destructive marriage and her battle with substance abuse and mental health issues. During this trying time, Schneider emerged as a pivotal figure in Elle's life, transforming from a distant figure into her "biggest supporter."

She said, “Like, every other day I’ll get texts in all caps of like, ‘Your record’s gonna change the world! I can’t wait for your fans to hear what you’ve made! I love you! I’m so proud of you!’ And that’s a beautiful, wonderful thing.”

ALSO READ: Why Are Fans Angry At Elle King For Her Dolly Parton Tribute? Netizens Blasts The Singer

Elle King's cinematic stint in her dad's movies

Elle King has appeared in several films alongside or starring Rob Schneider. In the 1999 movie Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo, she took on the role of a Cookie Girl, played Carol in The Benchwarmers (2006), portrayed Sabrina in Wild Cherry (2009), and was the Female Farmer in Daddy Daughter Trip (2023).

Additionally, King made an appearance in Schneider's 2020 Netflix stand-up comedy special, Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids. During the show, she and her father performed a duet on the timeless Roy Orbison song In Dreams.

Elle King got her first tattoo at the age of 14

Elle King adorned various parts of her body, including her neck, stomach, arms, and legs, with a multitude of tattoos. She shared with People in 2016 that she took the plunge into the world of ink at the tender age of 14.

Opening up to the magazine about the motivation behind her tattoo journey, she revealed, "When I was a little girl…I felt awkward-looking, so I would look in the mirror, and I didn’t feel beautiful." She went on to explain that getting tattoos became a way for her to find beauty in the differences that set her apart from others. "When I was younger, I started getting tattooed, and so I kind of learned to find beauty in the differences of the world because I don’t look like most people," King added. "I don’t sing, walk, talk, act like anyone else. That’s what I think is beautiful: People that stand out."

Advertisement

Interestingly, King's path crossed with her fiancé, Dan Tooker, through their shared appreciation for tattoos. Tooker, a tattoo artist, entered her life in 2019 when she visited his Boston shop for a tattoo session. She told People in a 2023 interview, “There was this electric thing that I’ve never felt before. We hung out, laughed, then he tattooed me, and I posted a picture and said, ‘Getting tattooed by my next ex-husband.’ We’ve been in love ever since.”

King and Tooker got engaged in 2020 and welcomed their son, Lucky in September 2021.

Elle King was married to Andrew Ferguson

In a surprising turn of events, King and Andrew Ferguson tied the knot in February 2016, just three weeks after their initial meeting and a mere week after publicly announcing their engagement. The unconventional sequence of events was revealed by King herself in an Instagram post where she disclosed both the news of their marriage and subsequent breakup.

In a heartfelt caption accompanying the post, she expressed, "As we separate, and attempt to find our footing through life, all I can hope for us is that we both find happiness within ourselves. I love you. You'll always have my heart. You'll always be my first husband."

In an interview with People , the singer-songwriter opened up about her relationship saying, “​​I was in a destructive marriage. I was at the lowest point in my life. … I was not well. I couldn't look people in the eyes. I literally couldn't leave my house for weeks at a time."

Elle King hosted the 2023 CMA Fest

In June 2023, King took on the role of hosting the 50th annual CMA Fest alongside Dierks Bentley and Lainey Wilson. Sharing her excitement and gratitude on Instagram, the Without You singer expressed her disbelief at the incredible experience, writing, "Still cannot believe how incredible #CMAfest was! Cheers to 50 years! Thank you for another unforgettable one ❤️‍🔥🤠❤️."

Elle King is the daughter of model-actress London King

Elle’s mother London King, a former model and actress, has appeared in films such as A Better Way To Die, Raw Fish, and The Calling, as listed on her IMDb profile. Following her divorce from Rob in 1990, London remarried, and together with her husband Justin, she raised Elle in Ohio. Despite the geographical distance, London has maintained a close and enduring relationship with her daughter over the years.

Advertisement

In 2021, after Elle welcomed her son, the singer publicly praised her mother, London, for playing a significant role in the birthing process. Elle referred to her as "the best doula ever" and shared a photo of London cooking her placenta, highlighting the supportive and unique bond between the mother and daughter.

ALSO READ: How many kids does Charlie Sheen have? Exploring Bookie actor’s extended family amid ‘single dad’ comments